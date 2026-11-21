"Extinction Level Event": Bari Weiss's CBS Overhaul Backfires As Dozens Flee

Dozens of CBS News staffers took Skydance's voluntary buyouts by Wednesday's deadline, with the foreign desk hit hardest, in what one staffer described to Status as an "extinction level event."

Producers, editors, managers and operations staff are leaving from across the network, including "60 Minutes," the "CBS Evening News," "CBS Mornings" and the Washington and London bureaus, according to Status and the New York Post. Overall, fewer than 10% of the CBS News employees offered packages accepted them, a smaller share than in Skydance's other divisions, a source told the Post.

At "60 Minutes," more than half a dozen staffers took the money, a small slice of the show's staff that includes no major anchors or correspondents. Correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega were fired earlier this year, and Scott Pelley was fired "for cause" in June after telling a staff meeting that Weiss was "murdering the show."

In London, roughly a third of the bureau took the buyout, "inspired, in part, by generous labor laws," Puck's Dylan Byers reported on Thursday:

Scoop: CBS News staff have started taking voluntary buyout offers ... overall, less than 10% of staff, and no top figures at 60 Minutes ... but numbers are especially high in London, where I'm told roughly one-third of bureau took buyout (inspired, in part, by generous labor laws).... — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 20, 2026

More than two dozen London staffers are going, according to Status, among them a majority of the bureau's producers, head of finance David Magness and Pete Gow, a "CBS Mornings" producer of more than 20 years. Gow had effectively been running the bureau day to day since bureau chief Claire Day's exit in the spring, which followed months of friction with Weiss.

At Wednesday morning's editorial meeting, foreign chief Shayndi Raice told staffers still weighing the offer to come to her with questions, appearing emotional as she spoke, Status reported. The newsletter also reported widespread disdain for Raice inside the London bureau.

Staffers abroad also fear the next step: once Skydance merges CNN and CBS News, CNN's bigger international operation could squeeze out CBS's foreign staff, a source told the Post. CNN is losing people too: some top managers in its New York bureau have taken buyouts, an exodus one insider called a "brain and production drain," according to Status.

The offers went out on Oct. 26, less than three weeks after Paramount Skydance closed its roughly $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. "As we bring our teams together, we recognize that not everyone will see their future here, and we respect that," David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz wrote in the memo, as the combined company hunts for more than $6 billion in savings.

The buyouts hit a newsroom that already lost more than 60 people, about 6% of the division, in March, a round that shut down CBS News Radio entirely. Those who took this round's deal are out on Dec. 4, three weeks before Christmas.