Overnight news that the FBI is investigating a cyber incident involving its own critical database raises questions about the series of "disruptions" and "outages" plaguing critical systems, from the FAA to large US banks, in recent weeks.
CNN reported a suspected breach of the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a critical information-sharing system for federal, state, and local authorities. The incident was reportedly discovered last week and marks the second apparent FBI-related cyber breach in just a matter of months.
A separate cyberattack on the FBI occurred in September and was attributed to ShinyHunters, which targeted sensitive employee information held on an FBI jobs website.
Early last week, the FBI warned that bad actors are using ARTEX, an AI hacking framework developed in China, to run complex, multi-target break-ins at machine speed. The agency issued a FLASH warning on Tuesday about this emerging threat.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday blamed Chinese AI models for AI-driven cyber threats.
At a Heritage Foundation event earlier this month, Bessent said Iran had used "a Chinese model" in the cyberattacks that knocked out refrigeration at French supermarkets. He said Chinese models are dangerous because "they don't have guardrails on them" and warned that "you're probably going to see a big incident somewhere in the world." He offered no evidence for the Chinese-model link, and Chinese state media denied the claim.
Bessent's case against Chinese models goes back even further. In July, he threatened sanctions after saying the administration was finding watermarks from US LLMs in many Chinese ones. Jensen Huang's abrupt ouster removed a powerful defender of open AI models just as Washington eyes a crackdown on open-weight models, a win for closed-model frontier labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI.
Bessent's "big incident" warning comes after a series of outages and disruptions to critical systems.
The timeline so far:
- Nov. 12: Microsoft's outage spreads worldwide; the company blames "an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade."
- Nov. 13: The FAA orders a nationwide ground stop after its communications system crashes; its administrator has since taken the blame.
- Nov. 16: JPMorgan customers are locked out by a "technical issue" that the bank says shows "no evidence" of being cyber-related.
- Nov. 17: The NSA's classified internal network goes down for "routine maintenance," Apple reports service disruptions, and Norway's Equinor confirms an ongoing cyberattack.
- Nov. 18: PlayStation reports disruptions during the GTA VI rollout, and ransomware gang The Gentlemen claims to have hacked Nvidia.
- Nov. 19: Hackers expose some of JPMorgan's richest customers.
Meanwhile, Bill Gates...
In 2020, another unhinged globalist, Klaus Schwab, warned:
Is a "cyber pandemic" next?