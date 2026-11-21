FBI Probes Suspected Hack Of Critical Nationwide Crime Database As 'Cyber Pandemic' Fears Mount

Overnight news that the FBI is investigating a cyber incident involving its own critical database raises questions about the series of "disruptions" and "outages" plaguing critical systems, from the FAA to large US banks, in recent weeks.

CNN reported a suspected breach of the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a critical information-sharing system for federal, state, and local authorities. The incident was reportedly discovered last week and marks the second apparent FBI-related cyber breach in just a matter of months.

A separate cyberattack on the FBI occurred in September and was attributed to ShinyHunters, which targeted sensitive employee information held on an FBI jobs website.

Early last week, the FBI warned that bad actors are using ARTEX, an AI hacking framework developed in China, to run complex, multi-target break-ins at machine speed. The agency issued a FLASH warning on Tuesday about this emerging threat.

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from… pic.twitter.com/TwsbGYJfH4 — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) November 17, 2026

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday blamed Chinese AI models for AI-driven cyber threats.

At a Heritage Foundation event earlier this month, Bessent said Iran had used "a Chinese model" in the cyberattacks that knocked out refrigeration at French supermarkets. He said Chinese models are dangerous because "they don't have guardrails on them" and warned that "you're probably going to see a big incident somewhere in the world." He offered no evidence for the Chinese-model link, and Chinese state media denied the claim.

Bessent's case against Chinese models goes back even further. In July, he threatened sanctions after saying the administration was finding watermarks from US LLMs in many Chinese ones. Jensen Huang's abrupt ouster removed a powerful defender of open AI models just as Washington eyes a crackdown on open-weight models, a win for closed-model frontier labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

Bessent's "big incident" warning comes after a series of outages and disruptions to critical systems.

The timeline so far:

Meanwhile, Bill Gates...

Bill Gates says a giant cyberattack might be necessary so that the people give in to "experts" like him and his friends



He is literally wearing an Agenda 2030 logo while saying it pic.twitter.com/dXr62tu1H8 — The Gulag (@WelcomeTheGulag) November 17, 2026

In 2020, another unhinged globalist, Klaus Schwab, warned:

“The frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack which would bring to a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.”



— Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum founder), 2020 pic.twitter.com/UpkMU8c2yx — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 13, 2026