Half Of California's DAs Sue To Stop Newsom's Death Row Wipeout

Authored by Cynthia Cai via The Epoch Times,

District attorneys across California are petitioning the governor to stop plans to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently facing execution in the state.

A prison guard escorts an inmate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2016. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Victims' advocacy representatives and the district attorneys of 30 of California's 58 counties filed the lawsuit on Nov. 15, challenging the largest clemency action in state history.

The counties backing the lawsuit are among the state's most populous, such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and Sacramento.

The petitioners said Gov. Gavin Newsom failed to provide district attorneys' offices with individual notices, denying local prosecutors the opportunity to contact the victims' family members so they could provide input on the clemency decisions.

"Governor Newsom decided his personal views should override all those who actually participated in the process, followed, and applied the law. He did none of that, as he freely admits. That alone is an abuse of power that must not stand," the lawsuit states.

However, Newsom's office said in an explanatory statement that he is only required to provide notices to local prosecutors when prisoners file for commutation. State law does "not restrict how the Governor may exercise his broad constitutional authority to grant clemency," according to the statement.

Under the state constitution, people who have been convicted of two or more felonies can have their sentences commuted only if California's Supreme Court also approves the commutations. Newsom noted in a letter to the court that 382 of the 548 death row inmates fall into that category.

The plan to commute the prisoners' sentences would change the death penalties to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a Nov. 5 open letter from Newsom.

The district attorneys and victim advocates in opposition are asking the court to determine whether or not Newsom followed the correct procedures as outlined by state law when issuing the clemency en masse and whether or not it was an abuse of executive power.

The lawsuit also asks the court to grant an immediate stay to prevent the clemency process for the death row inmates while the court reviews the case.

Death Penalty Opponents

The plans to commute the death sentences have received support from the advocacy group Prosecutors Alliance Action and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

At a Nov. 17 media briefing alongside Prosecutors Alliance Action, Rosen spoke in favor of Newsom's clemency announcement.

"If somebody is in prison, the public is protected," he said. "If we don't need to kill someone, then we shouldn't."

Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of Prosecutors Alliance Action, also issued a statement in support of the clemencies.

"California's death penalty system is inhumane, ineffective, and enormously wasteful," DeBerry stated. "We know innocent people have been sentenced to death. We know the appeals process can drag on for decades, prolonging uncertainty and retraumatizing victims and survivors while not guaranteeing healing or accountability."

She added that the state has spent about $6 billion to keep its death row system since 1978 but has not carried out an execution in 20 years.

"Those resources would be far better invested in what we know makes communities safer: meaningful support for victims and survivors, mental health services, and rehabilitative programs that create safer prisons and communities," DeBerry said.

California established its death penalty system in 1872. It carried out more than 700 executions before the year 1976, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center.

In 1976, the system underwent changes because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Since then, the state has seen 13 executions, with the final one having occurred in 2006.

Since 1976, the state has overturned death sentences for eight people who were later found to have been wrongly convicted.