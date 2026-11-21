Iran Hits Bahrain Again: Guards Claim Strikes On Two US Bases As Trump's 'Unless Provoked' Line Is Tested

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked two US military bases in Bahrain on Saturday night, Sheikh Isa Air Base and the US naval facility in Juffair, the Fars News Agency reported, citing its correspondent. The Juffair base, in Manama, is home to the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry sounded air raid sirens across the kingdom and told residents to stay calm and take shelter, and state television said minutes later that air defenses had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks. The ministry then said a civilian industrial facility had been hit and set on fire, with material damage and no injuries in preliminary reports.

As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported.#Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 21, 2026

Saturday's was the fourth Iranian attack on Bahrain in nine days, after a lull that had held since September. The Guards claimed a hit on a US early-warning radar on Nov. 13, which the Pentagon denied, then said six drones had targeted "the US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base" two days later.

On Tuesday they claimed a third radar hit, and US Central Command called it false: "Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel."

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted... pic.twitter.com/xMnLdFMSEs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026

Hours before the sirens in Manama, CENTCOM knocked down another Guards claim, that Iran had damaged a US F-16 on Friday and forced it into an emergency landing. "Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all," the command said. "All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for."

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in... pic.twitter.com/f0qENuhxh2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 21, 2026

A strike on the Fifth Fleet's home puts the White House's restraint on the line. Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that President Trump has told senior advisers he does not plan to escalate attacks on Iran unless provoked by the Islamic Republic or the Houthis.

Pressed by Axios on Thursday for a timeline on renewed strikes, Trump said, "We will see what happens after the beginning of the year." The White House had earlier pointed to a new bombing campaign right after the midterms. Meanwhile, Mossad chief Roman Gofman lobbied senior US officials in Washington last week for a resumption of the joint US-Israeli bombing campaign, Reuters reported.

The Senate voted 48-51 on Thursday against a House-passed war powers resolution that would have directed Trump to end US military action against Iran, more than two months after the House passed it 220-204.

At sea, a tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit on the stern by an unknown projectile off Khasab, Oman, on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations center said. It was the latest hit on Hormuz shipping, which the Guards have been attacking at a record pace.