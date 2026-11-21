Footage circulating on X overnight appears to show Black Hawk helicopters operated by Mexican armed forces engaging drug cartels with M134 rotary miniguns in the Sinaloa region on Friday night. The activity is linked to a broader operation that resulted in the capture of one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.
Mexico's Defense Ministry released a statement saying Meza Flores, known as "Chapo Isidro," was captured in a joint operation with US authorities and awaits extradition to the US to face drug trafficking charges.
Meza Flores was a key target for the Trump administration. Adrián López, the publisher of a local newspaper, who was quoted by The New York Times, described Chapo Isidro as a "dominant crime boss" and one of the top fentanyl traffickers supplying the US market.
The operation also led to the arrests of his second-in-command, identified as Germán N, alias "Serafín," and the operation's financial mastermind, José N.
Mexican Army personnel and National Guard special forces carried out the operation with support from US intelligence agencies.
Mexico's Defense Ministry described part of the operation:
The operation to carry out these arrests was conducted by elite military forces, which, after precisely locating the target using various technological tools, carried it out in three phases, as follows:
Arrival in the target area: this was carried out using stealth and surprise via different land access routes to the arrest area.
Establishing security and capturing the target: this was carried out near the detainees' location by setting up an internal and external security perimeter to prevent escape or the arrival of reinforcements. The arresting force came under attack with gunfire and explosives, prompting it to enter the house to capture the individuals in question.
Evacuation of the target: After the detainees' identities were confirmed, they were evacuated to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft to be placed at the disposal of the competent prosecutorial authorities.
Dramatic footage shows Black Hawk helicopters firing miniguns at cartel members during the operation:
Additional footage of the operation:
Meza Flores had evaded capture for years. The FBI placed a $5 million bounty on the kingpin's head over his leading role in the "heavily armed and violent" cartel, whose activities included "gun battles, kidnapping, murder, torture, and extortion to maintain control of their territory."
President Claudia Sheinbaum's government has been under pressure from the Trump administration to intensify anti-cartel operations nationwide as the US has fortified its southern border.
The anti-cartel operation extends well beyond Mexico, with Trump-aligned South American governments launching offensives against cartel networks to dismantle their command-and-control nodes. These efforts form part of Washington's broader push to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks across the Western Hemisphere, stop the flow of illicit drugs into the US, and curb the country's overdose crisis.