Mexican Cartel Kingpin On FBI's Ten Most Wanted List Captured In Dramatic Operation

Footage circulating on X overnight appears to show Black Hawk helicopters operated by Mexican armed forces engaging drug cartels with M134 rotary miniguns in the Sinaloa region on Friday night. The activity is linked to a broader operation that resulted in the capture of one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

Mexico's Defense Ministry released a statement saying Meza Flores, known as "Chapo Isidro," was captured in a joint operation with US authorities and awaits extradition to the US to face drug trafficking charges.

Meza Flores was a key target for the Trump administration. Adrián López, the publisher of a local newspaper, who was quoted by The New York Times, described Chapo Isidro as a "dominant crime boss" and one of the top fentanyl traffickers supplying the US market.

The operation also led to the arrests of his second-in-command, identified as Germán N, alias "Serafín," and the operation's financial mastermind, José N.

Mexican Army personnel and National Guard special forces carried out the operation with support from US intelligence agencies.

Mexico's Defense Ministry described part of the operation:

The operation to carry out these arrests was conducted by elite military forces, which, after precisely locating the target using various technological tools, carried it out in three phases, as follows: Arrival in the target area: this was carried out using stealth and surprise via different land access routes to the arrest area. Establishing security and capturing the target: this was carried out near the detainees' location by setting up an internal and external security perimeter to prevent escape or the arrival of reinforcements. The arresting force came under attack with gunfire and explosives, prompting it to enter the house to capture the individuals in question. Evacuation of the target: After the detainees' identities were confirmed, they were evacuated to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft to be placed at the disposal of the competent prosecutorial authorities.

Se informa que, derivado de la coordinación entre organismos de inteligencia de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional y de los E.U.A., realizada en el marco de la cooperación bilateral con ese país, el 20 de noviembre del presente año, Fuerzas Especiales de la Guardia Nacional… pic.twitter.com/Q4AFwIeOzU — @Defensamx (@Defensamx1) November 21, 2026

Dramatic footage shows Black Hawk helicopters firing miniguns at cartel members during the operation:

Footage of a pair of Mexican Air Force UH-60 Blackhawks engaging Cártel de Guasave forces with M134 minigun fire in Guasave, Sinaloa, tonight.



Fighting broke out after a major cartel leader was captured. pic.twitter.com/EQ7XxRsFyu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 21, 2026

Additional footage of the operation:

Major clashes between the Mexican Army and Cartel paramilitary groups are taking place tonight across Sinaloa, Mexico, following a successful military operation earlier this evening which resulted in the capture of Fausto “Chapo Isidro” Flores, the leader of the Beltrán Leyva… pic.twitter.com/Yao6aQFe9T — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 21, 2026

Difunde momento exacto en que caen las balas disparadas desde helicópteros en Sinaloa 💥🚁. Los autos blindados disparan al cielo de la misma manera.



Trasciende la detención de Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias "El Chapo Isidro". Información en proceso.



📹: Redes sociales. pic.twitter.com/gAOyhOJ0jX — Máximo Allende (@maximoam_) November 21, 2026

Helicopters, Gunfire, and Burned Vehicles in Guasave: The Night the Talk of Peace Met Reality(Article by @HectorPonce99 )



On the evening of Friday, November 20, 2026, residents of Guasave, Sinaloa, took cover as heavy gunfire erupted across multiple sectors of the city. Reports… pic.twitter.com/UsE4cORPEq — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) November 21, 2026

Meza Flores had evaded capture for years. The FBI placed a $5 million bounty on the kingpin's head over his leading role in the "heavily armed and violent" cartel, whose activities included "gun battles, kidnapping, murder, torture, and extortion to maintain control of their territory."

President Claudia Sheinbaum's government has been under pressure from the Trump administration to intensify anti-cartel operations nationwide as the US has fortified its southern border.

The anti-cartel operation extends well beyond Mexico, with Trump-aligned South American governments launching offensives against cartel networks to dismantle their command-and-control nodes. These efforts form part of Washington's broader push to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks across the Western Hemisphere, stop the flow of illicit drugs into the US, and curb the country's overdose crisis.