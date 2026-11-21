"Now We Have The Answer": Retrial Jury Convicts Man Who Sparked Palisades Inferno

Authored by Beige Luciano-Adams via The Epoch Times,

LOS ANGELES - After deliberating for less than two days, a Los Angeles jury unanimously found a federal arson suspect guilty of lighting a brush fire in the Santa Monica Mountains that would lead, days later, to the catastrophic Palisades Fire of 2025.

The retrial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, began Nov. 4 after jurors in a first trial deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquittal in June, leading U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang to declare a mistrial.

Rinderknecht, a dual U.S.-French citizen, pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment charging him with two counts of federal arson related to damage to federal property and property used in interstate commerce.

The jury on Nov. 20 found him guilty on both counts. Sentencing in the case is set for March 17, 2027. The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a combined statutory maximum of 40 years.

Investigators alleged that the defendant on Jan. 1 ignited a brush fire, dubbed the Lachman Fire, which smoldered underground for a week until reemerging to the surface through a single shrub. On Jan. 7, hurricane-force winds picked up the flame and propelled it through the surrounding canyons, killing 12 and razing more than 6,000 homes in the wealthy coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades.

Driven by a desire for "revenge against society," prosecutors charged, Rinderknecht set fire to the hillside near an upscale neighborhood where he used to live, and then lied to investigators and attempted to cover his tracks.

"I knew we had to take another shot at retrying this, based on the weight of the evidence," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said after the verdict. "There's no other plausible, reasonable explanation for how this fire started."

"We were confident that if the jury had a chance to see all the evidence again ... that they would come back with the right verdict, and that's a verdict of guilty," Essayli told reporters.

Essayli called the verdict a "tremendous testament of the hard work that went into this case."

"All of us remember the devastating images, early last year, of people fleeing their homes, the fire destroying structures. Twelve people lost their lives, 6,800 homes burned, $25 billion in damages, and the question at the time was, who was responsible?

"Now we have the answer to that question," he said.

GUILTY. A federal jury has convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, on both counts of deliberately starting the fire that became the Palisades Fire.



Twelve people were killed. More than 6,800 structures were destroyed. An estimated $25 billion in damage resulted.



My office remained... https://t.co/LEleBfGrNg — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 21, 2026

Joel Rinderknecht, Jonathan's father, after the verdict was announced maintained his son's innocence and likened the government to a "steamroller."

"There was a lot of mischaracterization ... misleading statements, false statements, witness intimidation," the father said.

"When you're in front of the government, it's a big machine. There's not much you can do."

Rinderknecht's father called the government's case "a false narrative" and said the case "demonstrated that the end justified the means."

"They want him to be convicted, and ... the truth didn't matter," he added.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams told jurors in his closing statements on Nov. 18, "You learned how one person's bad decision and anger could lead to this. The evidence proved there was no other cause of the Palisades fire, other than the Lachman Fire."

While the case relied on investigators' theory of a "holdover" fire and the idea that both were phases of one continuous fire, the updated indictment separated the two federal arson charges; one related only to the Lachman Fire, and the other applied to both the Lachman and Palisades Fires.

After some jurors in the first trial said they were not convinced Rinderknecht could be held solely responsible for the devastation of the Palisades Fire - and that the government's emphasis on his mental and emotional state had backfired - prosecutors presented much of the same evidence but focused more on the Lachman Fire and took a lighter touch when it came to behavioral analysis.

Judge Hwang instructed the jury to disregard any consideration of whether firefighters adequately extinguished the Lachman Fire on Jan. 1, the subject of a mass-tort lawsuit brought by thousands of residents against the City of Los Angeles, currently making its way through Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Circumstantial Evidence

Prosecutors said a constellation of circumstantial evidence - including thousands of videos and photos, ChatGPT prompts and other digital records, witness accounts, geolocation data, detailed fire-scene investigation, and behavioral analysis - pointed to Rinderknecht alone.

Defense attorneys argued in both trials that the government failed to prove its case against Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver, despite obtaining 40 search warrants and combing through every aspect of his life. The prosecution's case, they said, relied on an investigation tainted by confirmation bias and shoddy scene work.

"Are there any witnesses who saw Mr. Rinderknecht start a fire?" Steve Haney, lead attorney for the defense, told the jury in his Nov. 18 closing statements. "Not one person in this trial saw the Lachman Fire start."

In a rebuttal to closing arguments Nov. 18, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim told the jury that "circumstantial evidence is not a dirty word."

Without direct evidence in either direction, such as an incriminating video showing Rinderknecht starting the fire, or an exculpatory one showing an alternate cause, jurors were left to parse the technical details of a complex investigation, a cascade of digital clues and suggestive testimony, and decide which narrative - Rinderknecht as an aggrieved arsonist, or a convenient scapegoat - resonated.

Defense attorneys didn't dispute Rinderknecht was in the general area when the Lachman Fire was first reported but denied he started it, arguing fireworks were the more likely cause and that he called 911 in good faith to report the fire.

Haney called four witnesses, including a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter who responded to the scene, to testify that they either heard or saw evidence of fireworks in the general area before the fire broke out.

All four, he said, pointed "in the same direction your common sense should point you: fireworks."

Prosecutors picked apart the witnesses' testimony, saying that they demonstrated inconsistencies, and questioned, for example, matters of distance, visibility, direction, and acoustics.

Federal investigators ruled out fireworks, cigarettes, power lines, and other factors as possible causes of the fire, determining it was ignited with a lighter.

In some of the only new evidence introduced in the second trial, federal investigators said lab tests conducted in August using a lighter to ignite pans of surface litter from the site further bolstered their open flame theory, showing a 91 percent ignition rate.

Haney noted all 67 tests self-extinguished.

"That flame you saw didn't even make it across the baking pan," he said on Nov. 18.

Fire Scene, Timing, and Cameras

Certified Fire Investigators scoured the scene, at times crawling on their hands and knees or slithering across the ground to document "fire pattern indicators," or markings on the topography that can indicate how fast and hot the fire is burning, and in which directions.

Like a roadmap, they said, those indicators led them to a single burning bush, where the fire had smoldered for six days, in an area just south of a clearing at the top of a popular hiking trail that locals call the "Hidden Buddha" hill.

Investigators identified Rinderknecht as a person of interest by matching geolocation cellular data, local security cameras, and Flock police camera networks identifying his vehicle and license plate, as well as his own 911 call records.

Cellular data, they said, placed the defendant just feet from their proposed "specific fire origin area" during a 10-minute window in which they believe the fire started.

Tom Guzman, a Certified Fire Investigator and a former firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service, testified for the defense that his review of investigators' "Origin and Cause" report flagged several fatal weaknesses.

"I noticed the origin had not been protected," he said, referring to the six days in between the fires when the area was still open to the public, and subject to the elements and fire suppression efforts.

"The origin was also not documented to the standard methodology required. I noticed fireworks had been excluded on a basis that would not allow them to be excluded. ... The fire cause determination should have been classified as 'undetermined.'"

After constructing a detailed timeline of Rinderknecht's movements, investigators reviewed photos and videos from nearby surveillance cameras to corroborate their hypothesis that the fire ignited somewhere between midnight and 12:10 a.m.

The first sign of fire, investigators said, was picked up at 12:12 by a fire surveillance camera nearly 5 miles away, which snapped still images at intervals, in the adjacent hills.

Thirty seconds later, Rinderknecht placed the first of more than a dozen calls to 911, which investigators say shows geolocation data putting him around 20 feet from where they believe the fire originated.

"His phone data put him there. He was there when the fire started," Matthew Beals, a senior special agent and Certified Fire Investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), told the jury on Nov. 12.

Records show Rinderknecht took screen recordings of his 911 calls and asked ChatGPT during one of the calls whether he would be responsible for accidentally starting a fire with a cigarette, which prosecutors suggested was an attempt to create an alternate alibi.

"Is that someone who's making an alibi? Or is that someone who's finding out if they accidentally started a fire?" Haney asked.

Among the 9,000 photos and videos he reviewed, Haney queried Beals on Nov. 12, "There is not one single piece of evidence showing my client starting the fire?"

"Not in and of themselves, no," Beals acknowledged.

The prosecution pointed out none of those photos and videos show evidence of fireworks, either, and Rinderknecht repeatedly told investigators he didn't see any fireworks or other people on the hill that night.

"The problem for the defense," Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim said on Wednesday, "is timing and cameras. You know the only road that leads up to the Hidden Buddha trailhead is flanked by four gates with cameras facing the road. Those cameras captured only the defendant."

Kenneth Cooper, special agent in charge of the ATF's Los Angeles division, expressed pride in the investigation. "We had over 17,000 items of evidence that we processed, over 1.5 million digital forensic data points to go through," Cooper said.

"ATF used all its expertise when it comes to our explosive industry ... to come in and talk about potential fireworks and other causes," he said.

Cooper lauded the scientific method used by investigators as they combed through thousands of acres to rule out potential electrical causes for the fire, and "the due diligence" and "the amount of interviews" conducted once the investigation led them to one suspect.

'Mind of an Arsonist'

Prosecutors also highlighted the defendant's state of mind, arguing he was fixated on wealth inequality, vigilantism, and fire imagery.

"You saw a glimpse into the mind of an arsonist; you saw evidence of his anger," Williams told the jury on Nov. 18.

Digital records uncovered in the investigation show Rinderknecht generated dozens of ChatGPT prompts asking the AI chatbot to create a world depicting forests on fire while wealthy people enjoyed themselves and watched the world suffer.

"When you see images of the Lachman Fire and the Palisades Fire, it's almost unimaginable that something like that could happen. Except the defendant did imagine it, months before," Williams told the jury on Wednesday.

Records also revealed fraught interpersonal relationships, and Uber passengers who rode with him around the time of the fire testified about vitriolic, threatening rants and erratic behavior.

Haney argued that none of this makes him an arsonist - "evidence of the man, not evidence of the act," he told the jury Wednesday.

Some jurors who voted to acquit in June agreed, saying they were turned off by what they saw as the government's gratuitous attack on Rinderknecht's character and personal struggles.

"I did not appreciate them demeaning his character because I myself have overcome a lot of depression and anxiety in my life," juror Syrena, 49, told the media when the jury deadlocked on June 25.

She added that it angered her to see the government "trying to judge someone off of little bits and parts and pieces of their life."

Haney said the evidence against Rinderknecht never even got close.

"Did the government prove to you, did they bring you a case you can put your arms around?" he asked jurors, "proving beyond a reasonable doubt ... that Jonathan Rinderknecht started the Lachman Fire?"

He asked if they were firmly convinced.

"That is what the law requires."

Juror Reacts

Cameron, a 30-year-old juror who asked to be identified by his first name only, told reporters he was a lone initial hold-out, leaning toward a "not guilty" verdict.

That was primarily due to the testimony of Guzman, a defense witness who questioned the validity of the government's "origin and cause" report.

"I wasn't comfortable giving a final answer until I allowed myself to see all sides of the picture," he said.

Asked what ultimately convinced him of Rinderknecht's guilt, he said, "It was the same evidence that was always in the back of my head: his own testimony stated he was the only one in that area."

Cameron called Rinderknecht's assertion that he was the only one on the hill when the blaze started and that there were no fireworks in the area "one of the first red flags that we all agreed to."

He said he was initially concerned about the fact that all of the evidence in the government's case was circumstantial, but he ultimately weighed the totality of the evidence.

"You don't physically see someone doing it, and it's that small 'what if?'" he said.