Russia Charges Estonia With Erecting New Iron Curtain, Vows Response

Russia's Foreign Ministry has on Friday charged the former Soviet satellite state Estonia with planning to erect a new Iron Curtain with a series of provocative border crossing closures.

This after the Estonian government, which has long been very vocally anti-Kremlin in the context of the Ukraine war, confirmed it will close its border with Russia for at least six months, citing security threats.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned in a press briefing that "Should Tallinn proceed with these plans, our country will take the necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to safeguard its national interests."

"Such moves are tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort of threat from the East," Zakharova stated further.

The land border closure will take effect December 1st, and comes after Estonian leaders have alleged Moscow was behind an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems.

"The overall picture is that Russia's hostile activities are showing no signs of abating," Prime Minister Kristen Michal told reporters.

"Estonia is acting firmly and calmly," Michal said, citing over ten alleged sabotage attacks or done incursions over the years.

One report alleges of last week's Threod Systems incident:

On Saturday night, another Estonian defence manufacturer – unmanned aircraft systems maker Threod Systems – was targeted in what appears to be a Russian sabotage operation. It was a classic arson attempt, aimed at setting fire to Threod’s facility in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn. The attempt largely failed, however, as the company’s security measures held up. Eight people were detained shortly afterwards. That same night, an Opel car was set on fire nearby. Investigators currently believe the group had used it to travel to and from the scene.

On Monday Russia's charge d'affaires was summoned following the formal accusation against Russian military intelligence.

"Putin has failed to achieve the objectives of his war of aggression against Ukraine and is now increasingly seeking to sow uncertainty among Ukraine’s allies," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Russia has long denied it is conducting such arson or sabotage attacks in Europe, saying it is part of a long pattern of anti-Russian hysteria and paranoia.

Today, the Estonian government decided to close our road border crossings with Russia from 1 December.



Russia’s hostile actions have consequences.



This is not a response to a single incident, but to Russia’s continued aggression, sabotage and hybrid operations targeting… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 20, 2026

Estonia is a NATO member, and along with other small Baltic nations has been among the most outspoken in terms of steadily ratcheting the anti-Moscow rhetoric. Larger Western European nations have seemed to positively encourage this.