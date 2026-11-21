Saber-Rattling, Or Coincidence?

Authored by D. Padgett Blakley and Richard Blakley via American Thinker,

Ian Fleming, having served in intelligence, once said this: "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action"...

With the recent outages across both the private and public sectors, politicians and government leaders are telling us, "Move along, nothing of interest here."

Yet, Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond and a member of Britain's Naval Intelligence Division during World War II, coined this phrase: "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

On November 12, Microsoft suffered a surprise major global outage of Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, OneDrive, and other dependent apps. The disruption lasted until November 14.

On November 13, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop, halting all departing flights across the country after a major communications failure in the national air traffic control system. The ground stop lasted several hours, and the disruption that followed caused 14,000 flights to be delayed or canceled and over 3,500 aircraft to be grounded.

Also, on November 13, Workday, a cloud-based financial management platform suffered an unexpected major service disruption; the platform is used by over 11,500 organizations worldwide.

On Monday, November 16, JPMorgan Chase experienced a nationwide service disruption caused by a software bug, according to an official statement. The technical bug interfered with online banking, transfers, and some branch/ATM services and caused problems at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, when transactions involved Chase.

Also, on November 16, United Airlines suffered a widespread system outage that delayed hundreds of departures and caused cancellations across the U.S. The 90-minute outage delayed about 645 United flights and caused 25 cancellations.

Apple experienced a widespread outage affecting millions of users on November 17, affecting iCloud sign in, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, device activation, and several business/school services; Apple said it was caused by an internal update.

Again, on November 17, the NSA's classified internal communications network, NSA Net, went offline with the disruption attributed to an internal technical failure or software update. The interference affected internal classified communications.

It was stated that none of these outages are due to a cyberattack...yet it is also true that much of modern tech is made in China. The Observatory of Economic Complexity ranks China as the number one exporter of electrical machines and electronics in the world (a 31% share in the global market).

Interestingly, in April 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued new rules intended to address reported security risks posed by imported routers, especially those made in China. The agency said security gaps in "foreign-made routers" were exploited in the recent Flax, Volt, and Salt Typhoon cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks have already occurred through Chinese routers. China's Telecom Espionage Campaign burrowed into the core networks of AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, and at least half a dozen other US carriers (T-Mobile was also reported as targeted), and, most alarmingly, into the lawful-intercept systems that the U.S. government requires for telecoms to build for court-authorized wiretaps. The access allowed the pulling of call records, geolocation, and targeting the communications of senior U.S. political figures. (You don't think they could impact the outcome of elections, do you?)

"It is commonly known that the best way to destabilize a country is to go after transportation, communication and financial systems," according to Oliver Roberts, (04:21 in video) adjunct law professor at Washington State University, which is exactly what these outages did.

So, why all the outages now? These things all happened right before the scheduled summit with China and Russia concerning a treaty on nuclear weapons proliferation. Did these things happen to communicate a threat or expose our vulnerabilities, as some sort of modern-day saber rattling?

Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow, expressed his belief that President Xi is concerned that Russia and the U.S. will gang up on him, as Russia and the U.S. have about 85% of the nuclear weapons and China only about 5%. China has about 600 nuclear weapons, but they have plans to have over 1,000 by the end of the decade.

Prior to arriving in China, President Trump met with Australia, India, and Japan, forging agreements and deals, showing China that the U.S. has friends in Asia. Is this saber-rattling?

If the outages were due to Chinese cyberattacks, would Trump respond with the firing of a minuteman missile trial? The Pentagon launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, taking its payload roughly 4,000 miles across the Pacific - toward China - one day before Trump meets Putin and Xi. Jesse Watters says (14:07 in video), "I am sure that was totally already scheduled." (He means "a coincidence.")

Not to be left out, Russian soldiers made the nuclear suitcase very visible (02:29 in video) in Shenzhen, China, and on Tuesday of this week, two nuclear capable Russian bombers (02:45 in video) landed in Vietnam for the first time in a decade. (Saber-rattling?)

Vandenberg addressed the overlap in its launch notice and said that the missile launch "was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events."

With the missile launch, could Trump be communicating that he views China's possible use of cyberwarfare as being on the same threat-level as mutually-assured destruction (MAD)?

Is all of this a taste of modern-day saber rattling - or just a coincidence?

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