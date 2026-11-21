San Francisco Streets Flood With Sewage As Infrastructure Fails

Liberals often fancy themselves the societal fount of art and creative culture. It this is the case, then it is also fair to say that they are absolutely terrible at administration, maintenance and leadership. Artists and bohemians should stick to cultural expression and stay out of the business of running cities or countries.

San Francisco is a perfect example of this problem.

Recent storms have overwhelmed San Francisco’s combined sewer system, causing widespread flooding and sewage backups which are wreaking havoc on business districts. Even worse, “geysers” are exploding from manholes in multiple neighborhoods, tinged with what locals call "poop water".

Many officials blame historic rainfall. The city has received roughly 2.5 inches of rain in a single day (with some reports of an average near 3 inches citywide), more than a typical full November’s rainfall. Over half fell in about three hours, breaking a 1918 record.

However, this claim is a deflection from a wider problem, which is San Francisco's aging infrastructure and their outdated water management systems. Sewage flooding has happened on multiple occasions, not only during historic storms.

On New Year’s Eve in 2022/2023, widespread flooding in low-lying areas such as the Mission District and Marina sent sewage-tainted water into residential homes. Millions of gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater overflowed onto streets and into the bay. Former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana and dozens of Marina neighbors later sued the city over the flooding and damage, alleging inadequate maintenance and upgrades.

In 2024 there were multiple combined sewer failures during storms, including visible and documented sewage in places like Mission Creek. Environmental groups photographed and reported raw fecal matter and pollutants. A 2024 civil grand jury report highlighted the city’s limited readiness for high levels of rain and inland flooding risks. The EPA and state regulators sued the city over years of discharges (alleging an average if 1.8 billion gallons of combined sewage annually).

A pattern of toxic sewage events plague San Francisco, around ten or more times a year.

The city's "combined sewer system" drains rain waters and sewage into the the same pipes, leading to consistently overwhelmed infrastructure. Large portions of the network are old. SFPUC notes that over 300 miles of out of roughly 1,000+ miles of sewer pipes are over a century old (some segments date to the late 1800s and early 1900s). More than 70% of San Francisco sewers are older than 70 years and facing deterioration.

Officials have launched a Sewer System Improvement Program (SSIP) with multi-billion-dollar investments, the problem is that this program will take decades to finish, and with city funding constantly mismanaged the updates might never be completed.

The news of sewage flooding the streets is an unpleasant reminder of San Francisco's ongoing cleanliness issues. This includes the "Poop Map" which went viral in 2020-2023 and showed over 270,000 reports of street defecation by humans, mostly by drug addicts and homeless people. These are issues common to third world countries, not the US, turning the far-left city into a national embarrassment.