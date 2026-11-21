Schools Kept Secret Files To Hide Kids' Gender-Transitions From Parents

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The Trump administration's Department of Education has opened investigations into five school districts for policies that appear designed to conceal children's "gender identity" and facilitate so-called social transitions behind parents' backs.

The Student Privacy Policy Office is examining Colonial School District in Pennsylvania, Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, Thompson School District in Colorado, Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois, and St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota for potential violations of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

These districts maintain "Gender Support Plans" that ask minors which names and pronouns they want used at school, whether they want counseling or "gender transition" support, and whether the school should keep the information from their parents.

INSANE ? 5 school districts are under investigation for gender transitioning kids without their parents knowledge



They even kept multiple separate files on kids to hide the 'gender transition support' from parents



The US Department of Education is investigating 5 school... pic.twitter.com/JZXUR8XYHA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 20, 2026

Several encourage keeping the plans in separate filing systems so parents cannot easily access them. Policies also allow staff to use a child's legal name and sex when talking to parents while using preferred names and pronouns inside the building.

"The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable," said Frank Miller, Director of the Student Privacy Policy Office.

He added, "The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does. Parents are the first-decision makers in their children's lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights."

?FIRST ON LoTT?



The @usedgov is launching investigations into 5 school districts for secretly pushing gender transitions on children without parental knowledge



The districts are:

- Colonial School District in PA

- Eau Claire Area School District in WI

- Thompson School... pic.twitter.com/0WNdv3Xyms — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

The official announcement details how each district operates. Colonial School District's Board Policy 256 on "Gender Expansive and Transgender Students" gives students the "right" to keep their gender status private and states that it "does not require additional parental/guardian consent." Its confidential Gender Support Plan asks for preferred name, pronouns, a "go-to" adult at school, and whether parents should be included or informed.

Eau Claire's plan, posted on its website, asks students how safe they feel with their parents knowing about their "gender transition and identity," who they trust at school, and which bathrooms and locker rooms they prefer.

Thompson School District uses a similar confidential plan. Its Board Policy AC-E-3 directs staff to discuss with transitioning students the possible ramifications of involving their parents, including concerns about putting the student's safety at risk.

Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois maintains a confidential Gender Support Plan template that asks for preferred name, gender, and whether parents are aware of the student's "gender identity." Students decide how much information is shared.

A mother recently sued the district for allegedly facilitating her child's "gender transition" without her knowledge. According to the lawsuit, the school refused to disclose the child's "gender identity" after the child was hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and eventually stopped communicating with the mother altogether.

St. Paul Public Schools' "Gender Inclusion" policy states that the school and the student will determine whether parents are involved in "social transitions." The district also keeps a Gender Support Plan that collects preferred name, gender, and pronouns.

Local reporting noted that St. Paul told a station its plan requires a parent's signature for students under 18 and that it believes the policy "follows all applicable laws."

Eau Claire's school board president, Stephanie Farrar insisted "all parents have the right to request their students' files at any time" and that "there is absolutely nothing being hidden from parents."

Jeff Johnston of Focus on the Family told The Center Square: "It's wrong for schools to hide information from parents about their children's mental health issues, including a student's struggle with sexual identity confusion. Focus on the Family is grateful the Education Department has launched this investigation into school districts that keep information from parents through secretive 'gender support plans.'"

The investigations build on earlier actions by the Trump administration. Previous probes targeted districts in New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere for similar practices of social transition without parental knowledge.

The Department has repeatedly stated that treating gender-related records as temporary, storing them in separate repositories, or withholding them from parents infringes on rights under FERPA. PPRA requires parental consent before schools collect certain sensitive information about students or their families through surveys or evaluations.

The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does.



Parents are the first-decision makers in their child's lives and education, and we will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights.



Read... pic.twitter.com/TQl49zrfBI — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) November 18, 2026

Districts that are found in violation face enforcement actions that can include the loss of federal funding. The Student Privacy Policy Office has made clear that schools do not get to decide what parents are allowed to know about their own children.

The current probes mark another concrete step in restoring the basic principle that parents, not school administrators or activist staff, are the primary decision-makers for minor children.

Parents across the country have watched for years as some districts treated biological reality and family authority as optional. These investigations put specific policies and specific practices under federal scrutiny.

The outcome will determine whether those districts continue operating as if the law allows them to keep parallel records, parallel names, and parallel realities from the people who actually raise the children.