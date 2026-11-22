"Allah Told Me To Kill A Person": Ex-NYPD Cop Confesses To Killing Brooklyn Jogger In Jailhouse Interview

The former NYPD officer charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez has dropped the blackout story he gave detectives, and now says he killed her because Allah ordered him to.

"Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez," Sayed Mohassib, 27, told the New York Post on Saturday in an interview from Rikers Island. "Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person."

Grinning ex-NYPD cop admits to The Post that he killed NYC jogger - and says 'Allah told me to' https://t.co/6gLy4teRDi pic.twitter.com/d7ayqa5sTs — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2026

Mohassib named Allah as his reason at least five times in the interview, the Post reported, and said he never questioned the "order" to stab Suarez, 28, twice in the neck as she ran along the Shore Parkway Greenway on the evening of Oct. 30. "At first I said that I didn't do it, but now I'm saying that I did it because Allah told me to," he said.

He said he had never met the bank teller. "I didn't know her, she was just there," he said. Asked whether he had a message for her family, he repeated: "No. Allah told me to do it."

After his Nov. 7 arrest, Mohassib told detectives at the 62nd Precinct that he had "blacked out" and didn't remember hurting anyone, NYPD sources told CBS New York. According to court papers, he also told them he took a knife to the bike path because he believed people were going to kill his family. On Saturday he described the night himself: "I got home from work, I got the knife, and I killed her ... I went home, I cleaned up."

Suarez's father found her bleeding on the path after she failed to turn up to meet her parents; she died days later. Police believe Mohassib threw the knife in the garbage, and the Post reported that the trash is believed to have ended up at a New Jersey landfill.

A Brooklyn grand jury indicted Mohassib on Nov. 10 on a top count of second-degree murder, and he is due in court Dec. 4 to be arraigned on it. "We will vigorously prosecute this case to seek the full accountability that justice demands," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Mohassib joined the NYPD in 2022 and lasted about six weeks before leaving for the Marine Corps, which discharged him on psychiatric grounds. When he showed up at an NYPD post in 2023 asking to be reinstated, he was turned away and taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to the Post. The Department of Education then rehired him as a teacher's aide, and he was back at work at PS 200 in Bath Beach the week of the killing, where colleagues noticed him talking to himself and acting erratically, the Post reported.

His own family had called 911 after he threatened to "chop them up," sources told the Post, and his mother told WABC her son has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals. The DOE has since fired him, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised "a full review of the entire process of background and hiring at large."

Photos the Post obtained earlier showed seven lines tattooed down his stomach, opening with "Allah" and ending with "Donald J. Trump," "The Antichrist" and "Death." He wore his jumpsuit open to the chest for Saturday's interview, with the Allah tattoo showing.

"There was a little blood ..." he added, before ending the interview and striding away.