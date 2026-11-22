Bessent: Trump And Xi Agreed AI 'Should Not Be Allowed To Be Autonomous For Major Military Actions'

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Nov. 20 that President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed that human involvement is needed in any military decisions made by artificial intelligence (AI).

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives for a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York on Sept. 20, 2026. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Bessent's comments came after Trump met with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, prior to his historic trilateral meeting with the Chinese leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," he said during an interview with CNBC.

.@SecScottBessent: "President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions." pic.twitter.com/AXCz4Lq239 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

The Trump administration now refers to artificial intelligence as "super intelligence" or "SI."

In addition to discussing AI, the world leaders also held talks on trade policies and nuclear weapons, Bessent said.

Asked how the United States could work with China to limit the use of artificial intelligence for major military actions while also winning the AI technology race, Bessent told CNBC that the issue has "two very different" components.

"One is the SI race, and obviously the U.S. is ahead," he said. "We must stay ahead."

The Treasury secretary warned of a rapid increase in foreign AI models, which he said were "predominantly Chinese."

"And any SI-based attack that you see comes from these, the Chinese models, and they are dangerous, and the best defense for the U.S. is for our labs to continue at the frontier and to provide us with the best defense against these other models," Bessent told CNBC.

"But, you know, there's nothing to do with competition when it says that both sides agree that no major military operation should be launched without a human being involved."

Trump addressed the issue of AI during a Friday press conference at the White House, announcing that the two leaders agreed to implement some "joint guardrails."

Trump told reporters that the United States is leading the AI race while China is second in terms of AI technology. He suggested that no other countries were close to the AI development of the United States and China.

"But whoever wins SI wins," he said. "Remember that."

The Epoch Times reached out to the White House for additional comment on the agreement between Trump and Xi but did not receive a response by publication time.

Following the APEC summit in China, Trump told Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie that he was open to "reasonable" AI regulations but "not if it's going to destroy trillions of dollars of value."

"We're leading in AI by a lot. And I spoke to President Xi about it," the president said. "We both want regulations, moderate regulations for safety purposes, and we're going to work together on reasonable regulations."

During a Sept. 30 address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced plans to establish Autonomous Warfare Command, also known as AUTOWARCOM, to expand the military's artificial intelligence and drone capabilities.

In June, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced the Ultimate Human Responsibility in Defense Systems Act and the Warfighter AI Readiness and Preparedness Act. The two bills, which have not been passed, aim to ensure that the U.S. military preserves human accountability and judgment and protects human skills as artificial intelligence is integrated into modern warfare.