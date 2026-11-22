Cantor Sees Opportunity In Enrichment As Nuclear Stocks Sink To 52-Week Lows

Cantor Fitzgerald picked an interesting week to get bullish on Centrus Energy (LEU).

On Monday, Cantor initiated coverage (subscribers can read the full report here) on America's only domestic producer of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) with an Overweight rating and a $130 price target, about 25% above the prior Friday's close.

By Friday, LEU had fallen 21.5% on the week to $81.43, a new 52-week low and about 76% below its 52-week high. Cantor's target now implies roughly 60% upside.

When we covered Needham's Buy case in July, the stock was trading around $171. It’s lost more than half its value since.

Three tailwinds

Cantor notes that U.S. electricity demand is "inflecting after roughly a decade of stagnation," rising from about 4,100 TWh in 2024 to roughly 5,180 TWh in 2030, a 4% annual pace, before settling near 2.5% a year through 2040.

Data centers drive much of it. Citing BloombergNEF, Cantor sees U.S. data center demand climbing from about 25 GW in 2024 to more than 80 GW by 2030. Add roughly 150 GW of coal retirements by 2035, per the Edison Electric Institute, and Cantor argues nuclear is "the most logical baseload technology" to fill the gap.

The One Big Beautiful Bill cut credits for new wind and solar while keeping nuclear's. After Democrats won both chambers this month, Cantor doesn't expect nuclear to lose its credits, because "nuclear power has bipartisan support," though a Congress that extends wind and solar credits "could soften investor sentiment on nuclear."

A market with a Russia-sized hole

Enrichment is one of the most concentrated industries on the planet. Four companies control about 95% of global capacity, and Cantor notes that state-owned enterprises in Russia and China held about 62% of it in 2024.

The EIA's latest data puts Russia's share of U.S. enrichment service supply at 26% for 2025. The 2024 import ban, with waivers running out by January 1, 2028, takes that supply away.

The result is "a structural shortfall through 2028 in which demand will exceed total non-Russian supply."

Spot prices for SWU, the unit of enrichment work, fell from about $160 in 2010 to around $60 in 2016, then climbed above $190 by the end of 2025. Cantor expects pricing to stay supported as new capacity from Centrus, Urenco and Orano lags "the demand ramp."

HALEU is the bottleneck

The bigger gap is in HALEU, uranium enriched to between 5% and 19.75% U-235. Nine of the ten advanced reactor designs funded under DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program need it, and historically the only commercial source was Russia's Tenex.

DOE projects U.S. demand above 40 metric tons a year by 2030 and above 60 tons by 2035. Domestic production in 2024 was about 900 kilograms, all of it from Centrus's 16-machine demonstration cascade in Piketon, Ohio.

DOE's stockpile of down-blended material, about 21 tons by mid-2026, is "an interim supply for early demonstrations, not a commercial-scale source," Cantor notes.

Cantor puts the HALEU market at about $2.2 billion a year by 2030 and $6.2 billion by 2035. DOE has become "both an anchor customer and a market-maker," handing out $2.7 billion in January: $900 million each to Centrus, General Matter and Orano, as we covered at the time.

From broker to producer

Centrus today is mostly a middleman. Its LEU segment brought in 77% of 2025 revenue, and Cantor notes it "operates as a distributor" sourcing from multiple suppliers, including a "meaningful portion" from Russia's Tenex.

The other 23%, or $102.5 million, came from Technical Solutions, mainly DOE's HALEU contract. Cantor models total revenue of $475 million this year and $572 million in 2027, and sees the mix flipping by 2030, with Technical Solutions, home of the HALEU business, bringing in $1.05 billion, or 64% of revenue.

Centrus reported $7.0 billion in backlog at the end of September, running to 2040, including $5.4 billion contingent on new Piketon capacity, $5.1 billion of it under definitive agreements. As we noted last week, Oklo, X-energy, Radiant and Antares have all signed up for that future output.

The old DOE pilot program is winding down as Centrus delivered more than 1,900 kilograms of HALEU to DOE through June, but DOE doesn't plan to pay for more production, which puts about $0.8 billion of backlog at risk.

In October, DOE gave Centrus title to some of that HALEU and let it keep running the cascade while they negotiate commercial operation.

Centrus expects its first new commercial cascade online in 2029, and Cantor assumes it reaches 12 metric tons of HALEU a year sometime after 2030, noting that "the company has not provided a date for reaching full capacity."

Fluor is the EPC, and the AC-100M centrifuges are built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, from 14 major suppliers across 13 states.

Centrus ended the third quarter with about $2.24 billion in cash, after an $805 million zero-coupon convertible in 2025 and a roughly $500 million stock and warrant sale in September. Cantor thinks that funds the company through 2027, but the full build could need more than $5 billion of capex through 2032, so more capital will likely come from warrants, its shelf or a DOE loan.

The $130 target comes from a DCF with a 10.5% WACC and 3% terminal growth. Free cash flow stays negative through 2028 and turns positive in 2029. Discounted back, Cantor's cash flows through 2030 add up to negative $411 million, so the terminal value, worth $2.28 billion today, accounts for more than all of the $1.87 billion enterprise value.

In other words, the entire valuation rests on what Centrus looks like after 2030.

Near term, Cantor is watching the December 7 investor day, which should bring:

"the first detailed capex and timeline framework" since the DOE award

an extension of the Piketon lease, which expires October 1, 2027

a possible sole-source contract with the National Nuclear Security Administration, which Cantor calls "an under-appreciated catalyst" and doesn't model.

There's also a pending DOE waiver for Russian LEU imported in 2026 and 2027. A denial "would constrain LEU segment deliveries before Piketon output is available."

America's only U.S.-owned enricher still leans on Russian supply for two more years.

"Very difficult to replicate"

Cantor lays out the competition in a table: Urenco, Orano, BWXT, Russia's Tenex, and General Matter.

Then comes the verdict: "We believe Centrus has a multi-year operational lead in HALEU and a regulatory lead that is very difficult to replicate even with capital."

There's an argument to be made otherwise.

Start with the table itself, which lists General Matter's location as "U.S. (location TBD)."

It isn't TBD… General Matter signed a lease for 100 acres at DOE's old Paducah site in Kentucky in August 2025, is already clearing land and installing utilities there, and filed a license application in September.

The NRC accepted it on October 29 in "approximately half the timeframe typically allotted for an acceptance review." The company plans to file for HALEU next year and says it will produce "LEU, LEU+, and HALEU by 2030."

As we noted in September, Politico reported, citing a person familiar with the DOE contracts, that General Matter offered 355 metric tons of HALEU a year for its $900 million, against Centrus's initial 12. Politico also reported that General Matter had signed contracts with X-energy and Antares, both Centrus customers too.

Then there's the "regulatory lead." The last three enrichment plants the NRC licensed each took roughly two and a half to nearly three years from application to license.

The schedules being put out by the NRC today imply that the “regulatory lead” is no longer the moat that it used to be.

Global Laser Enrichment applied for its Paducah plant in mid-2025, is on an 18-month NRC schedule, and expects its license early next year. General Matter's review runs 18 months, to April 2028, and the NRC has said it will look for ways to speed it up. Orano was handed a 12-month fast lane, then stalled in it on their own by missing deadlines for its own answers.

Congress wants to go further. The permitting bill the Senate passed 62-33 on November 19 lets enrichment plants start construction while their license is still pending, and drops the mandatory hearing for uncontested licenses. The House passed the standalone enrichment bill 394-3 this month and has until January 3 to pass the Senate's.

Everything else got faster too

The rest of the industry isn't moving like it's 2007 either, as the NRC has issued three advanced reactor construction permits this year.

TVA's Clinch River permit came after a 14-month review. "Four months ahead of schedule is what the new NRC looks like," Chairman Ho Nieh said. X-energy's four-reactor Long Mott plant for Dow in Texas followed on November 9, right on its 18-month schedule.

Starting November 25, a new rule lets applicants build on test data from reactors that DOE or the Department of War already authorized, with targets of about 18 months for a first-of-a-kind review and 12 for repeats.

NuScale's design review took about 42 months.

To be fair, Centrus's lead is real today. It holds the only NRC license to enrich up to 20%, it has delivered nearly two tons of HALEU, and Orano is proof that money alone doesn't buy speed.

But a "multi-year" lead has to hold up at commercial scale. Centrus's first new cascade is due in 2029, General Matter is aiming for HALEU by 2030, and Urenco's Capenhurst HALEU plant in England targets 2031.

Cantor itself calls schedule "the single largest risk," adding: "A 12- to 24-month delay would meaningfully compress our DCF valuation." If Piketon slips a year and General Matter hits its target, the multi-year lead is gone.

The good news for Centrus bulls is that Cantor's own chart has domestic HALEU supply covering only about half of demand in 2035, so there should be room for more than one winner.

But Cantor argues that lead, along with Centrus's regulatory position and federal funding, "supports a premium to other nuclear fuel cycle names." That premium rests on the years after 2030, the ones that make up all of Cantor's valuation. That's exactly when the competition is scheduled to show up...