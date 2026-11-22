Thanksgiving travel is underway Sunday morning, and an "automation issue" earlier triggered flight disruptions for Delta Air Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).
The FAA implemented a ground delay program for Delta and its regional affiliates flying into Atlanta at the airline's request, with delays averaging about one hour. An earlier ground stop was canceled.
A Delta spokesperson told local outlet WSB News that the airline was working to restore automated weight-and-balance calculations for departing flights. The disruption forced staff to count bags and calculate aircraft weight manually.
Notably, ATL is Delta's largest hub and its primary connecting hub. Hundreds of delays, mostly in Atlanta, have rippled across Delta's broader US network -- data via FlightAware.
The cause of the automation failure has not been revealed. It comes a little more than a week after an FAA technical issue triggered a nationwide ground stop lasting hours.
Today's disruption comes as seasonal TSA checkpoint data point to rising passenger volumes over the next few days, with millions of Americans preparing to fly for Thanksgiving. Millions more will travel by car to visit family and friends nationwide.
Beyond the latest aviation disruptions, outages blamed on technical issues have impacted Microsoft, Apple, and US banks. Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed that one of its most critical databases was hacked.
The timeline so far:
- Nov. 12: Microsoft's outage spreads worldwide; the company blames "an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade."
- Nov. 13: The FAA orders a nationwide ground stop after its communications system crashes; its administrator has since taken the blame.
- Nov. 16: JPMorgan customers are locked out by a "technical issue" that the bank says shows "no evidence" of being cyber-related.
- Nov. 17: The NSA's classified internal network goes down for "routine maintenance," Apple reports service disruptions, and Norway's Equinor confirms an ongoing cyberattack.
- Nov. 18: PlayStation reports disruptions during the GTA VI rollout, and ransomware gang The Gentlemen claims to have hacked Nvidia.
- Nov. 19: Hackers expose some of JPMorgan's richest customers.
- Nov. 20: Reports emerge of a suspected "cyber incident" involving a critical FBI database.
Read: Chinese-Built AI Hacking Machine Lets Any Idiot Infiltrate Systems In Under 3 Hours, FBI Warns
What caused Delta's automation system to fail in Atlanta remains unclear.