Delta's Biggest Hub Hit By "Automation Issue," Sparking Delays As Thanksgiving Chaos Begins

Thanksgiving travel is underway Sunday morning, and an "automation issue" earlier triggered flight disruptions for Delta Air Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Currently at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY. All @Delta Flights into ATL are on a ground stop. Update expected at the top of the hour. We’re just on the tarmac chilling. Let’s hope this isn’t another one of those days. pic.twitter.com/6eqMo3rtpy — 2ew Gunn Ciz (@Cizzurp215) November 22, 2026

The FAA implemented a ground delay program for Delta and its regional affiliates flying into Atlanta at the airline's request, with delays averaging about one hour. An earlier ground stop was canceled.

A Delta spokesperson told local outlet WSB News that the airline was working to restore automated weight-and-balance calculations for departing flights. The disruption forced staff to count bags and calculate aircraft weight manually.

A technology problem is delaying flights at Hartsfield-Jackson, averaging about 1 hour. This for Delta Airlines only and expected to delay about 3,500 flights.



A Delta spokesperson said teams were working to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations pic.twitter.com/wySiakG0QP — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) November 22, 2026

Notably, ATL is Delta's largest hub and its primary connecting hub. Hundreds of delays, mostly in Atlanta, have rippled across Delta's broader US network -- data via FlightAware.

The cause of the automation failure has not been revealed. It comes a little more than a week after an FAA technical issue triggered a nationwide ground stop lasting hours.

Today's disruption comes as seasonal TSA checkpoint data point to rising passenger volumes over the next few days, with millions of Americans preparing to fly for Thanksgiving. Millions more will travel by car to visit family and friends nationwide.

Beyond the latest aviation disruptions, outages blamed on technical issues have impacted Microsoft, Apple, and US banks. Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed that one of its most critical databases was hacked.

The timeline so far:

Read: Chinese-Built AI Hacking Machine Lets Any Idiot Infiltrate Systems In Under 3 Hours, FBI Warns

What caused Delta's automation system to fail in Atlanta remains unclear.