Face Of Dutch 'Trans Pride' Dead After Reported Euthanasia

The youth-care activist who became one of the faces of Pride Amsterdam's 2022 campaign has died at 28, and journalist Andy Ngo says Jason Bhugwandass died by euthanasia.

Bhugwandass, who was born female and identified as a transgender man, died on Friday, Nov. 20, NOS reported. Relatives confirmed the death to the ANP news agency, and de Volkskrant described it as "the self-chosen end of life" (translated), the usual Dutch phrase for euthanasia and assisted dying.

"A woman with severe self-harm scars who was made the face of trans pride in the Netherlands has died by euthanasia," Ngo wrote on Saturday, adding that Bhugwandass "wrote about suffering from PTSD and many other conditions."

A woman with severe self-harm scars who was made the face of trans pride in the Netherlands has died by euthanasia.



"Jason" Bhugwandass wrote about suffering from PTSD and many other conditions. pic.twitter.com/SCnyFZdyWd — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2026

A message posted to the activist's Instagram account after the death read: "I could not realize my ambitions in this life, with these experiences and these conditions" (translated). Bhugwandass would go "with head held high" (translated), it said.

In the final years Bhugwandass lived with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, functional neurological disorder and Lance-Adams syndrome, a movement disorder that can follow oxygen deprivation to the brain, and spent the last weeks in a care facility rather than at home, Hart van Nederland reported. Earlier this year the activist came out of a coma, according to friends who spoke to NOS.

The activist's profile rose in 2022, when Pride Amsterdam picked Bhugwandass as one of 10 ambassadors for its "My Gender, My Pride" campaign. The poster showed Bhugwandass topless, with mastectomy scars and a line of self-harm scars running from wrist to shoulder on display and a stuffed dog perched on one shoulder, Reduxx reported at the time. In a video linked from the poster, Bhugwandass said the stuffed dog was there to self-soothe.

The campaign drew a backlash from feminist critics online, who said it held up years of self-harm as something to celebrate.

Most of Bhugwandass's activism took aim at the Netherlands' closed youth-care system. Placed there at 16 as a depressed and suicidal teenager, Bhugwandass was mostly locked up instead of getting care, AT5 reported, including long stretches in isolation.

A 2024 report by Bhugwandass, Eenzaam gesloten, drew on interviews with 51 young people who had been held in ZIKOS units, the strictest wards in closed youth care. A month later came word that the ZIKOS units would close for good, and isolation cells in youth care were abolished partly through the activist's work.

On Aug. 29, Minister Mirjam Sterk apologized on behalf of two ministries, the association of Dutch municipalities and Jeugdzorg Nederland to the young people harmed in closed youth care: "It was not, and is not, your fault" (translated). Bhugwandass stepped back from public life after the apology, saying the illness made it impossible to go on.

Amsterdam named Bhugwandass its Amsterdammer of the Year in 2022, and Mayor Femke Halsema wrote on Instagram after the death: "From the first moment I got to know Jason, I loved him" (translated). Lawmaker Lisa Westerveld told NOS the activist "was only believed when he started interviewing young people and his report was scientifically supervised" (translated).

The Netherlands' regional euthanasia review committees received 174 notifications of euthanasia for psychiatric conditions in 2025, down from 219 in 2024, according to their annual report. That is still 51% more than the 115 recorded in 2021, as euthanasia overall now accounts for about 6% of all Dutch deaths.