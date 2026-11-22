Publisher’s note: this brief commentary comes from medical doctor/homesteader friends back east. TPOL has long opposed DEI (which we prefer to call “DIE: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity or more accurately Dumb, Idiotic, and Exclusionary.) Social Justice is, indeed, anything but either supporting society or ensuring justice for anyone except parasites.

This is where cultural appropriation intersects with the broader ideology of social justice and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

DEI programs emphasize racial identity, historical power relationships, privilege, and systemic inequality. Rather than bringing people together, this framework divides society into two opposing camps: victims and oppressors. Instead of healing old divisions, it reinforces them, creating resentment and deepening the very tensions it claims to resolve. Cultural-appropriation ideology follows the same playbook, assigning people to categories of privilege and oppression based on their ancestry, then deciding who is entitled to borrow from whom.

That isn’t inclusion. It’s racial division dressed up as social justice.

Under this interpretation, cultural borrowing is judged not simply by the act itself but by the racial identity of the person doing it. Borrowing from a supposedly dominant culture is acceptable. Borrowing from what has been determined to be a historically marginalized culture can be condemned as exploitation.

In effect, cultural exchange is expected to flow in one direction: from the supposedly privileged to the supposedly oppressed, with activists deciding who belongs in which category.

A white woman wearing braids can be accused of racism. A Black woman wearing blonde hair is expressing herself. Yet women of different ancestries have been braiding, coloring, and styling their hair for thousands of years.

A white American wearing a kimono can be accused of cultural insensitivity. A Japanese person wearing blue jeans is simply participating in global fashion.

An [non-enrolled] American child dressed in a Native [sic] American-inspired Halloween costume can be accused of racism, while dressing as a cowboy is perfectly acceptable. Apparently, dressing a child as the devil or a horror-movie monster is less controversial than dressing one in clothing inspired by another culture.

Meanwhile, Western and American cultural traditions are freely adopted, commercialized, and reinvented around the world.

The double standard is impossible to miss.

Social justice does not bring people together. It divides society into victims and oppressors, assigns blame and moral authority according to race and ancestry, and perpetuates grievances rather than resolving them. Cultural appropriation is simply another extension of this thinking, turning ordinary cultural exchange into a racial offense. Rather than eliminating discrimination, this approach institutionalizes different standards for different people, deepening resentment and division under the banner of equity and inclusion.

We spent generations fighting the idea that people should be treated differently because of their skin color and rightly so. Now academics, activists, and corporate diversity consultants are promoting frameworks that reintroduce racial distinctions under the fashionable language of equity.

They call it progress. We call it moving backward.

Human civilization was built on cultural exchange. The foods we eat, the clothes we wear, the music we enjoy, and the technologies we use are the products of countless generations borrowing, adapting, and improving upon one another’s ideas.

That is something to celebrate, not condemn.

No race owns a hairstyle. No ethnicity owns a fashion trend. No political movement gets to decide which cultures the rest of us are allowed to appreciate, imitate, or embrace.

Culture is meant to be shared, not owned. Cultural exchange is not theft. And racial discrimination doesn’t become acceptable simply because someone puts the letters DEI in front of it.

Editor’s afterword:

The foolishness of the concept of “cultural appropriation” and the politically correct demand that such things cease (only in the “right direction,” of course) is destructive of society, morality, and reason.

Sadly, it is all too easy to imagine a world in which this nonsense has exploded beyond hope:

Anglos are not to be allowed to own, operate, or work at Mexican food restaurants, Chinese buffets, or Himalayan eating establishments. Greek apologists and activists demand that the cultural appropriation of “democracy” be ended and the West return to monarchies. The worship (or even the keeping) of housecats be limited only to those of Egyptian heritage. The Spanish government demand that only nations which predominantly speak Spanish are allowed to call their currency a “dollar” since that derives from the name of a Hapsburg monarch of Spain and other parts of Europe.

And so on, beyond ad absurdum!