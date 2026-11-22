Hackers Are Hammering US Ports Thousands Of Times A Day - And They Only Need To Win Once

The port that ships most of America's crude oil overseas is now fending off "hundreds or even thousands" of attempts to break into its systems every day, Port of Corpus Christi CEO Kent Britton told the Financial Times, as hackers step up a campaign against US ports and the cargo ships that call on them.

The stakes at Corpus Christi are hard to overstate: about 60% of US crude exports, roughly 2.3 million barrels a day, flow out of the Texas port, Britton said in May.

The warning lands at the end of a week in which the list of hacked or mysteriously broken American systems kept growing. The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of its National Crime Information Center, Illinois disclosed an attempted cyberattack on the Algonquin Dam, and the White House's national cyber director is leaving just days after the administration insisted the run of outages was "not a cyberattack."

In August, a cyberattack on the North Carolina State Ports Authority forced the Port of Wilmington, the Port of Morehead City and the Charlotte Inland Port onto manual gate processing, with delayed openings while IT teams worked to contain the intrusion, according to WECT. The authority never said who was behind it or which systems were hit.

The Coast Guard and FBI boarded two foreign-flagged tankers in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 21 and Aug. 24 after the FBI received "indications that the networks of both vessels were compromised," Reuters reported. One was the Liberian-flagged VL Prosperity, bound for Galveston from Egypt's Sidi Kerir terminal. The Coast Guard blamed "foreign cyber actors" without naming them, while Iran's Mehr news agency claimed, citing an unnamed crew member, that hackers had knocked out the ship's communications for 30 hours.

On the West Coast, the Port of Los Angeles said it blocked more than 120 million cyberattack attempts in August alone, from intrusion attempts and network exploitation to credential harvesting and malware, TT News reported in September. Executive Director Gene Seroka summed up the defenders' problem: "All they have to do is to get it right one time."

In October, an extortion crew calling itself n0n posted 38 maritime organizations on its dark web leak site, including container line Ocean Network Express and Chinese crane giant ZPMC, and set an Oct. 19 deadline for payment in bitcoin, according to The Maritime Executive. Researchers at Cydome said the data may trace back to a single compromised maritime software provider. The same gang last week dumped about 16,000 email addresses tied to JPMorgan's ultra-wealthy card customers.

Washington's main answer is a Coast Guard cybersecurity rule that took effect in July 2025 for US-flagged vessels and port facilities. But ports and terminals don't have to submit their cybersecurity plans for approval until July 16, 2027, about 20 months from now.

"We are expecting these types of attacks to continue," Dryad Global CEO Corey Ranslem told Reuters after the tanker boardings, adding that they "will expand in the very near future."