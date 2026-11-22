Iran Dangles Deal As Bahrain Burns, Houthi Missiles Fly At Riyadh

Iran's foreign minister says Tehran still sees a path to a final agreement with Washington, even as Bahrain counted two wounded, one critically, from an Iranian strike that set a civilian industrial site ablaze and the Saudi-led coalition shot down Houthi drones and ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and the kingdom's oil-heavy western region.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is no longer on the table and has no implementation relevance," Abbas Araghchi told the government daily Iran. "However, the commitments that the U.S. had accepted in that Memorandum of Understanding and the principle that the implementation of those commitments can pave the way for reaching a final agreement are still accepted by both sides" (translated).

The memorandum, signed in June by President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as a framework for a permanent peace, broke down when fighting resumed, and Araghchi said Washington had violated an important provision of it. He said Iran would still reopen the Strait of Hormuz if its conditions are met, under a proposal that started as a seven-day timetable and was cut to two days, with Washington expected to act on the first. "Even if the timetable is reduced from two days to one day or two hours, we have no problem with that," he said (translated), adding that messages between the two sides are passing through Qatar and Pakistan.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Saturday that "the heinous Iranian aggression" had hit a civilian industrial facility and set it on fire, and at first reported material damage and no injuries.

As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported.#Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 21, 2026

On Sunday the ministry said a Bahraini citizen with disabilities was injured and in stable condition, while a Pakistani resident was in critical condition, both in hospital.

As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on Bahrain yesterday, a Bahraini citizen with disabilities sustained injuries and is in stable condition, while a Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition. Both are receiving treatment in the hospital.#Bahrain... pic.twitter.com/i0csfqJ5kq — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 22, 2026

Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guards fired missiles and drones at US military facilities in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, and another Iranian outlet claimed the Guards' air defenses brought down a US MQ-9 drone. As we reported Saturday night, Fars named Sheikh Isa Air Base and the naval facility at Juffair as the targets. Iranian state media also blamed the fire on an interceptor fired from the Fifth Fleet base that it said came down on Sitra Island.

In March, Bahrain acknowledged for the first time that a Patriot interceptor was involved in a predawn blast over Sitra's Mahazza neighborhood that injured 32 people, after Middlebury Institute researchers concluded the missile was likely fired from a US battery about four miles away, Reuters found. Bahrain said then that the Patriot had intercepted an Iranian drone in mid-air.

Across the causeway, the coalition said Sunday it "intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area" (translated).

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة الرياض. pic.twitter.com/4WeUMh0P4W — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 22, 2026

Just after midnight Riyadh time, it said, air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile the Houthis fired toward the western region, which holds much of the kingdom's refining and export infrastructure. That came after the coalition said it downed three ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh in the early hours of Saturday.

التحالف:



الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الغربية. pic.twitter.com/ox6p2oUwwl — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 21, 2026

Last week the Houthis fired missiles at Riyadh's financial district and international airport, Riyadh called a strike that blew out windows at the sovereign wealth fund's tower a "terrorist attack", and King Salman fired the commander of the anti-Houthi coalition after a string of battlefield setbacks.

Bahrain, meanwhile, had been quiet from September until mid-November, when Iran resumed drone attacks on the island. Every strike tests the line Trump drew for his advisers: that he won't escalate the war unless provoked by Iran or the Houthis, as we noted last week.

Iran's curbs on shipping through Hormuz remain the main sticking point in the talks. Oil isn't pricing a breakdown: Brent fell 3.4% last week and US crude 5.2%, a third straight weekly decline, with the IEA already seeing a surplus for the first time since the war began on Feb. 28.