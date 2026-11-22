"I've Destroyed Everything": Italy's Ex-Police Chief Kills Himself Days After Mafia Cover-Up Probe Goes Public

Gianni De Gennaro, who ran Italy's national police and later its intelligence services, was found dead Saturday at his country home in Tuscany, days after prosecutors in Sicily accused him of hiding and destroying evidence tied to the 1992 mafia bombing that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino. He was 78.

Staff at the house in the Maremma countryside near Magliano in Toscana alerted the Carabinieri around 9 a.m. after relatives had been unable to reach him since the previous evening, Sky TG24 reports. He was alone, and he apparently shot himself with a legally held pistol found near the body. So who actually knows what happened. Prosecutors in Grosseto have opened a file for incitement to suicide.

De Gennaro was due on Dec. 1 before an appeals panel in Caltanissetta, which was to rule on prosecutors' request to put him under house arrest after a judge had turned them down.

Prosecutors in Caltanissetta accuse him of obstructing the investigation on two fronts, according to L'Espresso. In the first, he and two others allegedly spent months trying to keep Salvatore Contorno, a Cosa Nostra member turned state witness, from talking to investigators. When Contorno was summoned on May 15, 2025, he declined to answer.

The second dates to September 2023, when investigators searched the homes of relatives of Arnaldo La Barbera, the head of Palermo's flying squad, who died in 2002. Prosecutors allege that after those searches De Gennaro, an official of the DIS intelligence department and a third suspect moved and hid paper and digital documents, and that De Gennaro and the official destroyed others.

After learning of the searches, prosecutors say, De Gennaro was recorded by the Carabinieri saying: "By now I've destroyed everything" (translated). In another recorded conversation he allegedly described giving his son a one-terabyte hard drive and buying a computer to read it without leaving traces.

Prosecutors added two aggravating circumstances: that the cover-up helped Cosa Nostra by hiding outside parties whose interests converged with the mafia's in the July 19, 1992 bombing, and that it concealed who else was responsible for the disappearance of Borsellino's red diary, which has never been found.

Judge Giulia Zappalà rejected the house-arrest request in a 133-page ruling. According to Sky TG24, the judge agreed his conduct was opaque and that he had "intended to conceal something from investigators" (translated) as a public official, but found that what worried him "certainly concerned Salvatore Contorno" (translated), going back to the 1980s and 1990s, rather than the Borsellino case. The judge found no proof that the papers and hard drives concerned the bombing, while noting that the prosecutors' reconstruction opens new leads on a possible "control room" (translated) behind the attacks on Borsellino and fellow magistrate Giovanni Falcone.

De Gennaro had denied wrongdoing, and his lawyer Francesco Bertorotta said Saturday he was "shocked, devastated" (translated), suggesting the death could be the consequence of "defamatory accusations thrown to the public" (translated).

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply shocked" (translated). Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called De Gennaro "a loyal servant of the State" and the "victim of a media-judicial massacre" (translated) that his career did not deserve.

Sconvolto per la notizia della morte di un leale servitore dello Stato come Gianni De Gennaro, vittima di un massacro mediatico-giudiziario che una persona e una carriera come la sua non meritavano. Un pensiero alla sua famiglia e alle tante persone che lo stimavano e che gli... — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 21, 2026

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said "unfortunately De Gennaro is not the only victim of trials held outside the courts" (translated), Il Post reports. Veteran lawmaker Pier Ferdinando Casini saw it differently: "The only ones toasting will be the mafiosi" (translated), he said, according to ANSA.

Salvatore Borsellino, the magistrate's brother, said he holds the Caltanissetta prosecutors responsible for incitement to suicide: "He killed himself because the accusations against him were certainly unfounded" (translated), he said, per Il Sole 24 Ore. But the magistrate's son, Manfredi Borsellino, said: "Another piece of the truth may have gone (with him)."

Nicknamed "The Shark," De Gennaro worked alongside Falcone in the anti-mafia investigations of the 1980s and helped oversee the 1984 extradition of mafia informant Tommaso Buscetta from Brazil. He was national police chief from 2000 to 2007, when he oversaw security at the 2001 G8 summit in Genoa, including the police raid on the Diaz school; prosecuted for inducing false testimony in a related case, he was convicted and later cleared by Italy's Court of Cassation. He went on to run the DIS from 2008, served as undersecretary for intelligence in Mario Monti's government and chaired the state-controlled defense group Finmeccanica, now Leonardo, from 2013 to 2020.

Falcone was killed by a mafia bomb on the highway near Capaci in May 1992; Borsellino and five of his police escorts died in Palermo's Via D'Amelio less than two months later. The first investigation into Borsellino's killing convicted men later found innocent, and Italian courts have spent decades trying to establish who steered it wrong. Matteo Messina Denaro, sentenced in absentia to life for both killings, was finally arrested at a Palermo hospital after three decades on the run. Borsellino's red diary has never turned up.