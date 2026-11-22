Jeffrey Tucker: The Great Measles Scare, And Post-Pandemic Germophobia

Authored by Jeffrey A. Tucker via The Epoch Times,

The period following a pandemic has usually been marked by a cultural germophobia. It's an irrational fear of infection. The tendency is to treat the air as dirty, people as disease vectors, and have inordinate fear of any sign of sickness. People are also more susceptible to believing any quack selling a potion as a preventive.

This happened after 1918. The cultural panic over germs and infections did not stop for a generation.

I'm not sure if the measles frenzy out there in the media now is sticking in the population, but the volume has become unbearably intense. For example, the whole of mainstream media has been screaming now for days about the supposed tragedy that the United States has lost its measles elimination status.

Did you know that we had a measles elimination status? Maybe I did; I don't remember. This alone is a sign of propaganda, when you are told to be highly concerned and worried about something about which you knew nothing and never really cared.

As it turns out, the Gates-funded Pan-American Health Organization issues this designation using a sleight of hand. They say elimination to imply eradication (as happened with Smallpox) but no sane person believes this is possible, as Toby Rogers points out. So giving and taking away elimination awards is merely a cudgel to push vaccines.

The @WHO uses the language of measles ELIMINATION.



But that has rhetorical power because people remember smallpox ERADICATION.



So knuckleheads in the U.S. freak out when the Gates-funded Pan American Health Organization claims that the U.S. lost "measles elimination status"... — Toby Rogers (@uTobian) November 20, 2026

Many nations around the world today, including Canada, have lost this ballyhooed status before the United States. The reason should be obvious. An entire generation of kids skipped many inoculations during COVID lockdowns. For a time, you could not even get them because all medical services were reserved for emergencies.

Everyone at the time, including Anthony Fauci himself, predicted this would happen. The Measles/Mumps/Rubella shot is what is called sterilizing, thus stopping these infections for life. If you don't get the shot, you increase your risk of these mild infections. Therefore they are back.

There are those who also draw attention to the migration crises of 2021-2024 that brought in millions of unvaccinated people. Maybe that is a contributor and maybe not. For my own part, I'm against all mandatory shots, even for undocumented immigrants.

Of course measles is not eradicated. It never was and likely never will be. Yes, the shot is the best way to prevent measles, but that approach does come with real and verified risks.

The truth is that nearly everyone in the United States a year or more older than I am (born in late 1963) had measles. They remember it and report it to be annoying but that's about it. I had the related chicken pox rash and recall feeling itchy, being told not to scratch, and then it was gone. That's how it goes. Now we have a vaccine for that too and waves of adult shingles against which natural infection protects.

The fear propaganda is out of control. The New York Times produced a front-page video that made it look like the country was being flooded with measles, the same as pre-vaccination days. They actually changed the Y axis from one chart to the other - slicing off two zeros with a switch from 500,000 to 6,000 - without telling the viewer.

Keep the Y-axis consistent and the recent outbreak is not even visible.

During the COVID period, people who were generating fear would conflate exposures, infections, cases, and fatalities as if they are all the same. That exact model is going on now.

The fatalities from measles had already fallen 98 percent before the vaccine appeared. So it is not even clear whether and to what extent the shot made any historical difference at all as compared with common treatments and better nutrition that are now widely available.

The lies get worse. Right now the CDC has a page that makes the following claims.

• Hospitalization. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the United States who get measles is hospitalized.

• Pneumonia. As many as 1 out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

• Encephalitis. About 1 child out of every 1,000 who get measles will develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain). This can lead to convulsions and leave the child deaf or with intellectual disability.

• Death. Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.

Wow, that sounds terrifying. What they do not tell you is that all these figures are gleaned from reported cases. The vast majority of measles is never reported because there is no point in doing so. The only people who are likely to have reported are precisely the ones who experience complications. Before vaccination, every parent understood entirely what this was and would not even call the doctor. This profoundly affects the numbers. In fact, all the above data is so misleading as to amount to fake science.

What this really means is that among the tiny number of people who report measles to the doctor, one in five physicians tell them to get checked at the local emergency room and then they are actually serious enough to be admitted. That's what this means, nothing more.

To understand this shell game a bit more, let's say I want to know how many people who have a scrape on their knee have muscular or bone injury along with it. To find out, I examine all the people who have reported to the medical system that they have a scrape on their knee. I then conclude that 1 in 20 knee scrapes mask profound muscular or bone injury.

Anyone can see the foolishness at work here. That would be fakery. I could never post my results at the CDC because they would be considered a joke. It's exactly the same with this measles data. Any severity estimate that uses only reported cases in the denominator is essentially unusable data. Yes, it takes a bit of thought to see why this is the case, but those who do not take the time to think about it are easily manipulated by statistical lies.

Let's now address the risks of the combined shot called MMR. We have vast reports of parents who say that the shot injured their child. VAERS logs 1,000 reports a year, which are likely a small percent of the total.

Many top statisticians and medical doctors believe that this product is responsible for some large share of the Autism crisis that hits 115,000 kids every year. The studies that claim otherwise are marred by design flaws and a persistent unwillingness to explore huge health differences in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.

Sadly, the topic is nearly taboo just given the power of the pharmaceutical industry. But the NIH under Jay Bhattacharya is working toward breaking this lock on science.

Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that the MMR shot be broken into three different shots so be on the safe side while spacing out dosing. That only makes sense but industry is resisting and faces no regulatory mandate to change. So far his words have prompted no change at all in the industry.

As a result of this, and also as a result of the failure of the COVID shots to work as promised and instead actually rack up the worst injury reports of our times, many parents today are thinking twice before accepting the MMR shot. They would rather take the risk with measles.

That is their right. Not all institutions recognize this right in every state. But parents have started to feel so strongly about it that they are moving from states that force vaccination to those that do not. Again, that too is their right.

What could be behind this aggressive and loud campaign to make everyone afraid of measles at a time when treatments are well known and fatalities are exceedingly rare and near zero in kids without comorbidities? You don't really have to guess. Vaccination is tremendously profitable and especially so because it is an industry that is uniquely shielded from liability for any harms it creates.

That's the whole of it. As they say, follow the money. And that is the real tragedy at work here. Media and professional associations are whipping up an unwarranted fear campaign in the name of public health whereas the real point is to shore up an industry that is under real pressure in light of the COVID disaster.

Fear not. The panic about measles right now is baseless. It's a non-story that reminds me of Russiagate. Ask anyone age 64 and older about the measles and they will tell you. It is mild. It goes away. It grants broad (including cancer protection) and lasting immunity that no shot can match. That's science, not propaganda.

Jeffrey A. Tucker is the founder and president of the Brownstone Institute and the author of many thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press, as well as 10 books in five languages, most recently "Liberty or Lockdown." He is also the editor of "The Best of Ludwig von Mises." He writes a daily column on economics for The Epoch Times and speaks widely on the topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture.