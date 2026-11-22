'Licence To Kill': France Grants Police Presumption Of Self-Defense In Shootings

France's parliament on Friday gave final approval to a law under which police officers and gendarmes who fire their weapons are presumed to have acted lawfully, a measure opponents have branded a "licence to kill" and that left-wing senators now plan to take to the Constitutional Council.

The Senate passed it 205 to 110 on Nov. 20, in the same wording the National Assembly adopted in July, which makes the vote final and clears the text for promulgation. The right-wing and centrist majority backed it alongside Marine Le Pen's National Rally, the left voted against, and senators from Emmanuel Macron's own RDPI group abstained, even though his government wrote the version that passed.

The law adds one paragraph to Article L. 435-1 of the Internal Security Code, which since 2017 has set out the cases in which police and gendarmes may open fire. Under the new text, officers who use their weapons "are presumed to have acted in one of the cases authorized by this article in accordance with the conditions of absolute necessity and strict proportionality" (translated). That presumption "may, at any time, be overturned by any contrary evidence" (translated).

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has said the presumption ends the automatic placement in custody of an officer who has fired, who would instead be questioned voluntarily where appropriate. "What we wanted to do is simply not to suspect them ex ante," (translated) Nuñez told senators, adding that it "will not exempt the officer from reporting his shot" (translated).

Opponents say it shifts the burden of proof onto the families of the dead. "The burden will be insurmountable for the victim," (translated) Socialist senator Marie-Pierre de la Gontrie said during the debate, arguing that families have no investigative powers of their own. Communist senator Ian Brossat put it more bluntly: "You are telling officers: 'When in doubt, shoot, the law will be on your side!'" (translated). Green senator Guillaume Gontard claimed the bill "goes further than Mussolini's Italy or Trump's United States" (translated).

The Human Rights League (LDH) warns the law could "block the opening of an investigation in the event of a police shooting" after a driver refuses to stop or during crowd control at protests. The bill's Senate rapporteur, Republicans senator Lauriane Josende, told the law committee that the presumption "in no way prevents the opening of an investigation or a judicial inquiry" (translated) and that the left was feeding "a total confusion" (translated) between the presumption and police custody.

The figures Josende's committee gathered from the police and gendarmerie inspectorates show that police shots fired in operations nearly halved between 2017 and 2025, from 338 to 176, while gendarmes averaged 63 uses of their weapons a year. Of the 14 investigations into fatal police shootings in 2024, judges found the use of force legitimate in 12, with two still open, according to her report. Attacks on officers went the other way: police suffered 6,625 physical assaults in 2024, 1,289 of them with a weapon, and nearly 3,200 gendarmes have been injured in attacks so far in 2026, up 25% on the same period last year. The left says fatal police shootings have multiplied five-fold in recent years, a figure Nuñez disputes.

Critics tie the 2017 law, which extended to police the gendarmes' broader power to fire on vehicles whose drivers refuse to stop, to deaths at traffic stops, above all the June 2023 killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, shot at close range through a car window by an officer in Nanterre. His death set off a week of riots across France, and the case against the officer is still open.

The final vote comes a month after Nuñez admitted authorities had lost control of the streets in several cities and offered his resignation, which Macron refused, as nearly 1,000 police and gendarmes were injured and almost 2,400 people arrested. Days later, as we reported, the government deployed about 70,000 officers against protests that drew at least 400,000 people. Alleged police brutality during those student-led protests had already put officers' use of force back at the center of the fight over the bill.

The bill began as a December 2024 proposal from Republicans deputies, picking up a measure the National Rally had long championed; Patrick Kanner, who leads the Socialist senators, called it the "Le Pen senior bill" (translated). The government rewrote it in July into a presumption of lawful use of weapons within the 2017 framework but kept its title, which still promises "a presumption of self-defense" (translated). Nuñez conceded the title gives "an image that is not that of the text" (translated), and Josende said she was "very bothered" (translated) that it was kept.

A petition against the bill on the National Assembly's website passed 700,000 signatures over the summer, and left-wing senators say they will ask the Constitutional Council to strike the law down before it takes effect. If the Council lets it stand, an officer who opens fire in France will no longer be taken into custody by default.