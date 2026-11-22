Seven Down, Three To Go: America's Microreactors Keep Going Critical

Of the four nuclear executive orders President Trump signed in May 2025, the most ambitious target was arguably within EO 14301: approve at least three test reactors outside the national labs, "with the goal of achieving criticality in each of the three reactors by July 4, 2026."

While most people referred to the July goal as a fantasy, the industry not only exceeded the goal with four reactors achieving criticality by the date, but 2026 now stands at a total of seven new microreactor designs splitting uranium atoms within their cores.

How it started

DOE picked 11 projects from 10 companies for its Reactor Pilot Program on Aug. 12, 2025. The companies signed up to pay for everything themselves to test under DOE authorization instead of an NRC license.

Less than ten months later, Antares Nuclear's Mark-0 went critical at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) on June 4. Energy Secretary Chris Wright called it the first new privately developed non-light-water reactor to reach criticality in America in more than four decades.

The rest came fast.

"Nine months ago, this was an empty site," Valar Atomics CEO Isaiah Taylor said after Ward 250 went critical in Utah on June 18.

Deployable Energy, which DOE only picked in April for the pilot program's successor, the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, took its Unity reactor critical on June 30. Aalo Atomics followed at 12:19 a.m. on July 4, about ten months after breaking ground.

The Fourth of July was just the beginning

As we noted at the time, the goal was met with days to spare. Oklo's Groves-1 isotope test reactor in Lockhart, Texas, made it five on Aug. 5, less than a year after construction started.

The DOE's pilot programs accounted for five, but the other two came out of the National Criticality Experiments Research Center (NCERC) in Nevada.

One of them actually beat everybody. Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) took its ZiaCore microreactor experiment critical over the course of four weeks in April and May, ahead of Antares, then didn't announce it until July 30.

Westinghouse took a one-fifth-scale eVinci test reactor critical at the same facility on Aug. 24, then did it again at 663°C on Sept. 3.

These were physics tests, and sustained power is the next one. Antares has already taken Mark-0 apart to make way for Mark-1, which it plans to run at full electrical power for six months in 2027.

Three more in line

Three more microreactors could push the count for the year to ten.

For private developers, DOE authorization runs through five gates: a partnership agreement, a nuclear safety design agreement (NSDA), a preliminary documented safety analysis (PDSA), the final documented safety analysis (DSA) and a readiness review.

MARVEL is INL's own sodium-potassium-cooled microreactor, inside the lab's Transient Reactor Test Facility. DOE approved its final DSA for a "dry" criticality test with no coolant just before its primary coolant system arrived in mid-September, and INL says criticality is "anticipated to occur in December."

JUST IN: TRIGA fuel fabricated by @Framatome_ for @ENERGY's MARVEL microreactor was delivered to @INL – one step closer to fueling and criticality. More on MARVEL: https://t.co/81zqMdg7pS https://t.co/L70CujRBmd — Idaho National Lab (@INL) November 19, 2026

Radiant shipped its 1 MW Kaleidos to INL's DOME test bed in August, and DOE approved its DSA in late October, the industry's first to cover full-power operation, as we covered at the time.

On Nov. 19, Radiant said Kaleidos is "currently in the middle of DOE's Readiness Review." Next comes fuel loading and a five-phase campaign from first criticality to 60 effective full-power days.

Last Energy's pilot at Texas A&M's RELLIS campus uses the full-scale core of its 20 MW commercial reactor. DOE approved its DSA on Oct. 7, leaving only the readiness review before startup.

"In the next couple of months, we intend to get final authorization from the Department of Energy," Last Energy development VP Adam Lenarz told a community open house in September.

The NRC builds the off-ramp

How does this actually translate to these companies seeing revenue in the commercial industry?

Last month, the NRC finalized a rule that lets commercial applicants lean directly on analyses and test data from reactors that DOE or the DOD has already authorized and tested.

It stems from EO 14300, which directs the NRC to focus on new risks rather than "revisiting risks that have already been addressed in the DOE or DOD processes."

"This rule delivers the EO 14300 vision for an expedited path from DOE and DOW projects to NRC commercial licensing," NRC Chairman Ho Nieh said.

Applicants still have to show how the earlier work meets NRC rules and account for anything that changed. In return, the NRC says it may be able to "tailor the focus and depth of its review."

Nieh put the targets at roughly 18 months for a first-of-a-kind review and 12 months for repeat designs. For comparison, NuScale's design application took the NRC almost 42 months to review.

"This is not a shortcut; it is not a compromise," Nieh added.

A similar provision sits in the NRC's proposed Part 57 for microreactors, the track we've covered for its promise of 6 to 12 month permits. Antares, Radiant and Westinghouse are also Army Janus picks, so they could bring data from both departments.

If MARVEL, Kaleidos and Last Energy all get there by New Year's, 2026 ends with ten new reactors critical, more than three times what the executive order asked for. Starting Nov. 25, the data behind those tests can count toward an NRC license, too.

