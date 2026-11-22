Tesla Rolls Out "GTA-Style" Reality View For Full Self-Driving

Tesla began rolling out version 15 of its Full Self-Driving software to Early Access Program members Saturday afternoon, touting "25x better handling of safety-critical cases," navigation upgrades and a wide range of new features.

FSD v15 now starting to roll out – upgrading every part of the end-to-end driving network



Safety

25x better handling of safety critical cases



Tesla Reality View

Adds a live visualization of the drive that lets you see & control what FSD is planning to do



Navigation for start… pic.twitter.com/Sfjk4wZecW — Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2026

But the completely redesigned driving visualization (called "Reality View") on Tesla's infotainment screen has drivers going absolutely nuts.

Elon Musk likened it to "Grand Theft Auto in real life."

FSD is GTA irl https://t.co/bon7EVtmDs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2026

Here's how the FSD visualization has evolved in just six years.

EAP members posted their firsthand accounts of using V15 overnight:

This is absolutely INSANE



Tesla FSD V15 Reality View in a busy downtown setting pic.twitter.com/n4DWxumS7p — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) November 22, 2026

Taking Tesla FSD V15 on the highway. Love all the floating arrows lol pic.twitter.com/KxwYktmr49 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 22, 2026

Tesla FSD V15 Reality View rendering a billboard in the city



Elon was right. It’s hard to put into words how crazy this is. pic.twitter.com/2EZtExFUuV — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) November 22, 2026

Elon Musk's Tesla FSD V15 now draws the Christmas lights on your neighbors' houses.



The new visualization looks like a video game. pic.twitter.com/KfOLiqDMOi — As Found (@AsFoundX) November 22, 2026

What Tesla improved in V15, via Teslarati:

Upgraded the vision encoder shared between FSD, Robotaxi, and Optimus. Trained on millions of internet videos, it improves generalization and data efficiency, delivering what Tesla describes as a 25-fold improvement in the critical intervention rate.

Introduced Tesla Augmented Reality, replacing explicit model signals with a single end-to-end visualization that uses less total compute.

Improved navigation using an end-to-end learned model based on fleet route preference data.

Improved parking location selection using personalized parking history. The map now displays multiple parking options at your destination.

Improved driver monitoring by expanding the availability of vision-based attention monitoring when drivers wear hats and sunglasses, while reducing strictness in higher-speed driver profiles.

Improved detection of road signs, small animals, road debris and chains.

Improved detection of potholes and road details, along with avoidance of deep standing water.

Improved speed handling across driver profiles, in school zones, around speed limits and in inclement weather.

Improved Autoshift functionality by integrating FSD-based gear predictions.

Introduced Tesla Reality View, a real-time generative driving visualization that continuously streams a view from a virtual camera above the vehicle, enabling drivers to see and control what FSD is planning to do. Users can select full-screen visualizations, maps or a split view, or choose quiet mode for a calmer cabin experience. Upcoming navigation turns appear directly in the driving visualization. Turn signals are quieter and fade out after a few clicks.

Added Speed Camera Slowdown: FSD (Supervised) can now slow down when it detects a speed camera. Drivers can press the accelerator or increase their speed profile to cancel the slowdown. Canceling twice at the same camera saves that location, preventing future slowdowns there. Saved cameras can be removed under Controls > Service > Manage Saved Locations.

Added Bike Rack Mode, allowing drivers to engage FSD (Supervised) with a bike rack or similar hitch accessory installed. In this mode, FSD pulls over near the destination and does not reverse. Autopark, Summon, and backup chimes and warnings are disabled.

Barclays auto analyst Dan Levy recently pointed out that consumers are increasingly buying Teslas for one reason: demand for FSD. Read the note here.