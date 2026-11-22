Texas Razor Wire Stays For 30 Years - And The New Democrat Governor Can't Pull It

Texas has locked its concertina wire in place along the Rio Grande for the next 30 years, in a settlement with the Trump administration that Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton signed weeks before both leave office. The deal binds the Democrat who replaces Abbott in January, and it bars the state itself from taking the wire down without Washington's consent.

Paxton announced the deal Nov. 19, and it binds the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol. Their agents and contractors "will not willfully cut, damage, destroy, remove, or otherwise interfere with" wire Texas owns or placed on non-federal land within 25 miles of the border in the Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector. That is the stretch between Big Bend and Laredo, and it takes in Eagle Pass, the flashpoint of the 2024 standoff.

BREAKING: I secured a settlement to protect Texas's border with concertina wire for up to 30 years. pic.twitter.com/uZDwreFvu7 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 19, 2026

Except to give emergency aid or answer an active threat to officers or the public, Texas in turn "will not undertake or authorize any Restricted Acts without the prior written consent of DHS" - the same cutting, damaging and removing the federal side swore off. Wire the state put up in the Del Rio Sector can't be pulled by the state alone.

The agreement says that under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 25(d), "all successors to the named Defendants and Plaintiffs in their official capacity are legally bound as if they were named in the Agreement." That covers Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, who beat Abbott this month, and whoever runs DHS after Trump. The terms can be changed only in a writing "signed by the Parties."

Federal agents may still cut the wire when "objectively necessary" to give emergency aid, to "apprehend and process an alien under federal immigration law," to respond to serious and immediate threats, or to make emergency repairs to DHS border infrastructure after flooding or similar damage. They must notify Texas in writing within 72 hours, patch the barrier where feasible, and coordinate with the state before moving wire for new barrier construction or routine maintenance. The deal also leaves untouched Border Patrol's power under federal law to enter private land, though not homes, within 25 miles of the border.

"Through coordination between federal and state authorities, this settlement ensures that concertina wire will remain in place to protect our southern border," Paxton said. "We must never stop fighting to protect our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

Within five business days, the two sides are to ask the federal court in Del Rio to dismiss Texas' lawsuit with prejudice while keeping jurisdiction to enforce the deal. If the court doesn't enter that order within 60 days, the settlement "shall be terminated and of no further legal effect." The federal defendants admit no liability. Lawyers for the attorney general's office and Abbott's general counsel signed on Nov. 18, and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. signed for the Justice Department.

Paxton sued the Biden administration in October 2023, accusing it of having agents destroy the wire Texas had strung along the river during record illegal crossings. A federal judge quickly ordered the cutting stopped, then declined a longer injunction even while finding the federal government's actions likely unlawful. The Fifth Circuit stepped in with an injunction pending appeal. In January 2024 the Supreme Court vacated that injunction over four dissents, freeing agents to cut the wire again, days after Texas had seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. In November 2024, the Fifth Circuit granted Texas a preliminary injunction covering the Eagle Pass area.

Both men who brought the case leave office in January. Abbott lost his reelection bid to Hinojosa, and Paxton lost his Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. Hinojosa has called Operation Lone Star "political theatre," and Trump has said that if Texas' new government doesn't continue his policy, "I will."

Hinojosa told the Texas Tribune she called Trump over the weekend to make sure he "had a direct line to me," describing "a very positive conversation." "He understands my commitment to keeping a secure border," she said, adding that people near Big Bend would rather have electronic monitoring than a wall. She has also said, "What ICE is doing is making us less safe," and has suggested she could revoke Abbott's order directing state agencies to help federal immigration officers.

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) posted Nov. 20 that "Texas has a new governor who will open the border and welcome criminals with open arms," calling on Congress to codify Trump's border executive orders.

Texas has a new governor who will open the border and welcome criminals with open arms.



We remember the tyranny of the Biden administration, and we REJECT any effort to repeat its disastrous policies.



CODIFY @POTUS' BORDER EXECUTIVE ORDERS NOW. pic.twitter.com/S60CB7f3a4 — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) November 20, 2026

Whatever Hinojosa does with Operation Lone Star, the wire in the Del Rio Sector stays unless DHS agrees otherwise, until 2056.