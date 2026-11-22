Think NYC Is Bad Now? Watch What Happens As Socialist Experiment Takes Shape

Amazon ran an information campaign this week to raise awareness that a controversial labor bill supported by socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his supermajority of allies on the City Council could, according to the company, add up to $5 per order for residents in the metro area.

Proponents of Intro 518, sponsored by Council Member Tiffany Cabán and supported by the lefty Teamsters union, are pushing for a vote before the end of the year. The bill would end Amazon's reliance on subcontractors and force the company to hire its delivery workers directly.

Amazon told city customers Thursday that the measure could disrupt package and grocery deliveries by preventing it from working with its existing network of small delivery businesses.

Reuters cited a company spokesperson who warned that the bill could force Amazon to shift operations outside the city. Relocating those operations would likely result in slower, more expensive deliveries for millions of customers.

X user LayoffHedge noted that if the bill were enacted into law, it "could crush 40 small businesses" that support Amazon deliveries in the NYC metro area.

"Amazon says more than 40 local contractors run its city deliveries, like One Dream Logistics in the Bronx. The bill Mamdani backs makes Amazon hire the drivers itself. Those firms lose their contracts. Zero-sum on jobs. More cost," LayoffHedge said, adding that these 40 companies employ 5,000 workers.

MAMDANI LAW COULD CRUSH 40 SMALL BUSINESSES



Amazon says more than 40 local contractors run its city deliveries, like One Dream Logistics in the Bronx.



The bill Mamdani backs makes Amazon hire the drivers itself. Those firms lose their contracts.



Zero sum on jobs. More cost. https://t.co/Zu5kPCZGaa pic.twitter.com/hZOBr9BMCm — LayoffHedge (@LayoffAI) November 20, 2026

So Mamdani's pursuit of "affordability" could result in thousands of workers losing their jobs and extra costs for consumers .

X user I Meme Therefore I Am added to the conversation:

If you think NYC is bad now, pay attention. Here's a snapshot of what's unfolding under Democratic Socialist leadership. Consider it a preview of what they have planned for the rest of America. And they're moving fast. Mamdani announced plans to close Rikers Island by 2032. The plan aims to reduce the jail population from 6,600 to 4,100 through supervised release, diversion programs, expanded mental health services, and doubled electronic monitoring. NYC will invest $146 million next fiscal year in these programs and "therapeutic housing." The NYC Council and Amazon are clashing over the proposed Delivery Protection Act, which would ban third-party delivery subcontractors and force companies to hire drivers directly. The bill could put more than 40 local delivery businesses, employing over 5,000 NYC workers, out of business while increasing delivery costs. The NYC Council introduced a bill to prohibit restaurants from boiling live lobsters, crabs, and other crustaceans. And just a few days earlier, Mayor Mamdani: Signed COPA, which essentially restricts landlords from selling their properties on the open market by giving nonprofits and community groups the first opportunity to purchase certain multifamily properties before regular buyers can compete. Disbanded the NYPD Strategic Response Group, the unit responsible for counterterrorism operations and responding to protests and riots. Its specialized capabilities are being dismantled, while frontline protest response is being shifted to unarmed personnel, despite NYC's long history of terrorism threats and large-scale civil unrest. Turned his promise of free buses into a plan that leaves MTA riders facing a $200 million funding gap, while the MTA is already considering a fare increase of approximately 4% in 2027.

No wonder Citadel founder Ken Griffin just sold his duplex at Manhattan's 740 Park Avenue, as Mamdani's socialist experiment in NYC could have disastrous consequences.