Watch: Bessent's Surprising Jensen Huang About-Face

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who a week ago told Nvidia's board to go outside the company for a new chief executive, declined on Sunday to say Jensen Huang shouldn't get his job back, and called the Chinese-spy angle of the scandal that ended Huang's run "kind of a canard."

CBS's Margaret Brennan put it to him directly on Face the Nation: "The president of the United States said Jensen Huang should get his job back. You said the board of directors needs to go to the outside. Does the president understand the national security risk and the regulatory risk that you're pinpointing here?"

"Well, Jensen is on the outside now," Bessent replied. "I know the president said he should come back. Well, I said they should go to the outside. But he's on the outside now."

Should Jensen Huang return as NVIDIA CEO? "I think we have to see where the buck stops," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told @margbrennan. "You know, what were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the non-compliance." pic.twitter.com/ZITm43TOvl — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 22, 2026

Asked whether it would be a good idea for Huang to go back and run Nvidia, Bessent didn't say no. "I think we have to see where the buck stops," he said. "What were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the non-compliance?"

When Brennan asked whether he saw that as separate from Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive reportedly linked to Chinese security services, Bessent called it "kind of a canard," weighing "their culture of compliance versus the one person's foibles." Reminded that the woman was allegedly a Chinese spy, he said: "Well, I assume he didn't know that she was an alleged spy."

Brennan: The president said Jensen Huang should get his job back. You said the board of directors needs to go to the outside.



Bessent: Well, Jensen is on the outside now.



Brennan: Are you saying that you think it would be a good idea for him to go back and run the company?... pic.twitter.com/yBVEULY8WP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2026

Last Sunday on Fox News, Bessent said "This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader, that they need to go outside the company," adding that "they need a dramatic shakeup." He asked whether Nvidia was "pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings," said "we're going to get an explanation on this culture of noncompliance at Nvidia," and set a deadline: "I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel."

🚨 NOW: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just REFUSED to let Nvidia off the hook just because they ousted Jensen Huang - he thinks someone might've KNOWN they were circumventing US rules to sell to the Chinese 🤯



"They brought in outside counsel. And I think we're going to get an... pic.twitter.com/MAt4YYzTAu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

With three days left on that clock, Bessent told Brennan the administration doesn't have those answers yet. "We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers," he said. When she read his "culture of non-compliance" line back to him, he leaned on one word: "I think the important word there is possibility." Told that it was an extraordinary charge, "not just the foibles of one man," he repeated: "Well, again, I said the possibility."

Bessent said the question now is "which level of the business knew about this. Was it at the lower levels? Was it at the middle levels? Did it go all the way to the top?" He added that he has "confidence that the Nvidia committees are moving very quickly on this and will come up with some very fulsome and robust answers."

Sunday's answers put the Treasury chief closer to his boss: Trump said on Nov. 16 that he "would not mind" seeing Huang return, and days later he waved off the spy angle entirely: "It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy." Huang himself has said he would come back if asked.

Nvidia's board went the other way on the company's Nov. 17 earnings call, where its chairman said the board "unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," and it has hired a search firm to find a permanent chief.

The SEC is reportedly examining potential accounting issues at Nvidia, California's attorney general has served the company an investigative subpoena over whether chips or confidential information reached China, and short seller Muddy Waters has pulled Nvidia's former No. 3 into the story.

On Megaspeed itself, Bessent said "Nvidia actually took them off their vendor list or sales list in August of '25, so they wouldn't have gotten any chips since then," and pointed to the new remote access rule on leased chip capacity, "which I actually think may be more important" than the blacklisting Treasury has pushed for. His 10-day deadline for the board runs out Wednesday.