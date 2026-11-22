Watch: Mamdani Peddles Socialism As A Monthly Subscription

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

New York City's socialist mayor is now selling the ideology like a streaming service. In a polished pitch released this week, Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to sign up for recurring monthly donations of $5, $15, or $50 to the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.

The best deal in town? Donating to NYC-DSA.



For just $5, $15, or $50 a month, @nycDSA sent 16 socialists to Albany, 4 to the City Council, 3 to Congress, and 1 to Gracie Mansion.



Donate monthly to the organization building a city we can afford: https://t.co/zrvyVk2WAu. pic.twitter.com/Yv6AoQPOqw — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2026

He framed it as the best bargain in town: the same organization that, by his count, has already sent 16 socialists to Albany, four to the City Council, three to Congress, and one to Gracie Mansion.

"There are few things more New York than trying to get the best bang for your buck," Mamdani said in the video. "We mourn the extinction of the dollar slice, and haggle over fresh fruit from carts, but I think I found the best deal around."

Socialism requires a monthly subscription lol pic.twitter.com/LqSLVBvR7A — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 20, 2026

He continued that the modest monthly sum funds the volunteer and staffing backbone of campaigns at every level, including his own. "Your five, 15, or 50 bucks could mean another five, 15, or 50 socialists in elected office. And that, my friends, might be the best deal in town."

The pitch lands at the same moment Mamdani's administration is advancing the other half of the program. On Friday he released the city's first comprehensive plan to close Rikers Island by the end of 2032 - five years past the legal deadline - while deliberately cutting the jail population from roughly 6,600 to about 4,100.

The strategy relies on expanded supervised release, alternatives to incarceration, faster case processing, and restored online bail payments. The new borough jails are sized for far fewer people; the math only works if thousands currently in custody are diverted or released.

Roughly 65 percent of those held at Rikers face violent charges. New York Post reporting on the plan's own numbers shows more than 1,400 charged with murder and another 2,600-plus facing violent felonies such as attempted murder or rape.

Mamdani cast the effort as humane: "It is time to finally close Rikers Island. For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprive people of their right to a speedy trial and investing $146m in the evidence-based supports that helps break the cycles of incarceration."

Critics see the opposite outcome. The same administration is also moving to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, the specialized unit that handles major protests and high-risk incidents - and the unit that previously arrested Mamdani at demonstrations years before he took office.

WELL WELL WELL: Resurfaced video shows Mayor Mamdani being arrested by an elite NYPD unit that he is now moving to disband, years before he became mayor. https://t.co/9MzKIS8Tb4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2026

Enforcement numbers already reflect the shift in priorities: prostitution-related arrests along Queens' Roosevelt Avenue corridor dropped nearly 59 percent under the new mayor, from 468 the prior year to 193 through mid-September, with local leaders describing more open solicitation as a result.

The pattern matches warnings that arrived the same week from someone who watched the original version. Alina Fernández, Fidel Castro's daughter and a Cuban exile, said listening to Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists produced "the worst nightmare of déjà vu I ever had."

She called the language "absolutely the same" scheme her father used. The word that stood out was nationalization. "It's seizing your assets, seizing your property. The government does it and it is administered by the state and it's totally inefficient," she said.

She urged that "It takes money from wherever it can until it ends up with everything. Before you know it you're in line for food. We were in line for food two years after all these ideas of Marxism."

She described promises of free healthcare and free education as "phantom ideas" and noted that socialism, in Lenin's framing, is the first step toward communism.

New York is already running early versions of the same script: aggressive rent regulations that have left East Harlem buildings with almost no bidders at foreclosure auctions, plans for taxpayer-funded city grocery stores, and a ban on the city's century-plus horse-drawn carriages that drivers say will wipe out their livelihoods.

Mamdani has been explicit that the project is not limited to New York. In a September interview he stated that the approach "will absolutely translate on a national level."

He argued that the city's cost-of-living fights - housing, childcare, transit - are the same struggles facing working-class Americans everywhere, and that "there's only one majority in this country, it's the working class."

A CNN poll from late July showed roughly one-third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults already identifying as democratic socialists, with younger cohorts especially open to the shift. Local DSA successes, he has said, prove a democratic socialist "can get elected anywhere across this country."

The subscription pitch, the delayed jail closure with its large population cut, the police-unit rollback, and the national ambition are part of the same project operating at different scales: fund the organization that elects the officials, then use the offices to shrink detention capacity, expand diversion, and treat private property and market pricing as problems to be solved by the state.

Fernández's timeline is short. In Cuba the food lines arrived within two years of the rhetoric. New York's version is already visible. The monthly dues are simply the recurring payment that keeps the machine running.