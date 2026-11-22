Watch: Massive Pipeline Explosion Lights Up Alabama Night Sky For 50 Miles

A natural gas pipeline exploded late Saturday near the tiny community of Ward in southern Sumter County, Alabama, throwing flames more than 100 feet into the air and a glow that people saw as far as 50 to 60 miles away, across west Alabama and into east Mississippi.

The blast went up shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time near County Road 9, between Bellamy and Ward, a few miles east of the Mississippi line. "A little after 9:30 PM, the sky just lit up," Amy Johnson Dial, who was at a deer camp nearby, told Queen City Newsfeed. "The flames were over 100 feet in the air."

BREAKING 🚨🚨#Ward / #Alabama



A pipeline explosion near Ward, Alabama caused a massive fireball earlier tonight. Type of liquid that caused the explosion is unknown pic.twitter.com/wJTRovMMNj — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) November 22, 2026

Kyle Horton, posting from a hunting club in the area, wrote on Facebook that "the explosion almost knocked us to the ground." The fire was still burning hard at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, four hours after the blast, and the main line was not shut down until around 2 a.m., after which ash fell over the area "almost like snow."

Ward Fire Chief Dexter Reeves ordered the community evacuated "until further notice," as crews poured in from Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo counties, from Fosters and Meridian across the state line in Mississippi, plus forestry crews. The Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department, two counties east in Dallas County, said it was one of eight units sent to a brush fire the explosion set off. By Sunday residents were told they could go home, though County Road 10 stayed closed to through traffic.

There was a pipeline explosion in Sumter County near the community of Ward early late last night, which was visible up to 50 miles away across West Alabama and East Mississippi.



Ward is just east of the Mississippi state line and south of York/Livingston along the AL Highway 17... pic.twitter.com/EJ9V2mJWC7 — James Spann (@spann) November 22, 2026

Officials in nearby York said in a Sunday public safety update that they had been told the incident involved a gas main, and that the city's own gas facilities are not believed to be in the immediate danger area. The city was still working out which gas system had been hit.

As of Sunday afternoon, no pipeline company had publicly claimed the ruptured line, and officials had given no cause and no word on whether anyone was hurt. Several interstate lines cross that corner of west Alabama, and the region also sits on the route of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel line in the US, which carries gasoline and other refined products from Houston to New Jersey.

The last time a major line blew up in Alabama, Colonial's was the one. On Oct. 31, 2016, near Helena, an excavation crew struck Colonial's 36-inch Line 1, and the gasoline that poured out ignited and burned for several days, killing two workers and injuring four others, according to the NTSB. That shutdown sent New York gasoline prices up the most in almost eight years, as we reported at the time. Saturday's blast, by York's account, was gas, not gasoline.

"We understand the concerns of our citizens, especially with the light from the flames being visible from York," the city said. "While the preliminary information is encouraging, we do not want to make any premature assurances regarding public safety."