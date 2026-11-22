Watch: Obama Trashes 'Too White' GOP Congress As 'A Golf Country Club'

Former President Barack Obama, in a closed-door pep talk to the newly elected House Democrats on Wednesday, complained that everybody on the Republican side of the chamber at his State of the Union addresses "looked the same," like "a golf country club," while the Democratic side "just had America" - then spelled out that the diversity he meant was ethnic and racial, among other kinds.

"You know, one of the things that always struck me, each time I did it, and I did eight of them, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, just, like, everybody looked the same," Obama said in a clip of the remarks posted by TheBlaze. "I mean, like, it's just, you know, it's like a golf country club."

"And then, you got on the Democratic side, you just had America. You had everybody. And that is a power," he added.

He went on, according to excerpts of the remarks published by the New York Times: "I want to emphasize the diversity of this class is its power. I don't just mean ethnic diversity or racial diversity or religious diversity. It's also regional diversity and ideological diversity."

Obama: "One of the things that always struck me, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same. It's like a golf country club on one side, and then on the Democratic side, you just had America." pic.twitter.com/buCRxHBdzQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2026

The meeting was set up by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the party's pick for speaker, who introduced Obama and moderated the discussion after the freshmen were bused from the Capitol to an undisclosed location in Washington, CBS News reported. Obama called the new class "a thrilling moment for me to watch" and promised to "do everything I can behind the scenes to be helpful."

(CREDIT NEEDED)

Obama's own account posted a different 46-second cut on Thursday, one with no country club in it. "Push for what you believe in. But understand the job you've taken is, in a democracy, you've got to figure out how to actually get shit done with your colleagues," he told the freshmen. "And they're not all representing the same constituencies that you are."

I couldn't be prouder of all the candidates who stepped up this cycle to tell a better story about what our country can be. And I know they're ready to deliver for the American people. Yesterday, I had a chance to spend some time with the incoming class of House freshmen, and... pic.twitter.com/YFPf76TGf3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 19, 2026

The country club line, once it surfaced, drew a pile-on from the right over a man who belongs to several. Republican strategist Scott Jennings posted screenshots of reports on Obama's golf memberships: "I love that he doesn't appear to know the internet exists lol."

I love that he doesn't appear to know the internet exists lol https://t.co/Rf2j77yI4n pic.twitter.com/S15AC86c6B — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 21, 2026

Months after leaving the White House in 2017, Obama paid an initiation fee of about $75,000 to join Army Navy Country Club as a regular member, according to Washingtonian, which also reported he holds honorary memberships at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia and at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Two days after the freshman meeting, Obama posted a video for his foundation's Democracy Forum, set for Dec. 9 to 11 in Chicago, lamenting that "a lot of Americans don't trust each other right now." "Trust is built the old-fashioned way, by sitting down across from somebody who might seem different and start asking questions, listening to what they have to say," he said.