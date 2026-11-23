Another Russian Refinery Halts Operations After 6-Hour Drone Attack Wave

Russia's Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the city of Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region was struck by Ukrainian drones overnight.

The attack reportedly lasted for more than six hours, regional Governor Yury Slyusa described on Telegram. During that time explosions and a fire erupted at a crude-processing unit, and also storage tanks were hit.

By Monday Bloomberg reported that the small refinery, which processes 110,000-barrels a day, was forced to suspend operations.

"Explosions were heard on the plant's premises, and a fire broke out that is visible even from a satellite. A bitumen unit, a column of the AVT primary oil refining unit, a reboiler furnace, and a tank farm were struck," the Rostov regional governor said.

Subsequently, TASS reported confirmation that "during the attack, which involved drones and missiles and lasted more than six hours, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery suspended its operations."

This is not the first time the plant has come under attack and suffered damage. Ukranian media details:

The facility is connected to the Sukhodolnaya–Rodionovskaya oil pipeline. In addition, the plant has its own oil loading terminal in Rostov-on-Don and a fleet for transporting petroleum products. In August 2025, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery burned for two consecutive days following a drone attack. It is the only operating oil refinery in the Rostov region that supplies fuel to the Russian military.

👏 Ukrainians have struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery for the tenth (!) time — and it's honestly a mystery how the place is still standing



The fire at the only operational oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region can be seen from miles away. The attack on the facility lasted… pic.twitter.com/CBxDy7SRPK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 23, 2026

Monday saw another attack on a Russian refinery, in Perm region, in a drone wave which resulted in one person killed and two other injured.

Regional media has identified that the Lukoil-operated oil refinery in Perm was hit. The same facility has already come under multiple attacks through the war, most recently in August and September.

The refinery has been described as "one of Russia's largest and most technologically advanced, processing more than 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year and producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and lubricants for domestic and export markets."

Fires have broken out at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery located south of the Russian city of Permin in Perm Krai, following a large-scale attack this morning by several waves of Ukrainian long-range, one-way attack drones, most of which appear to have been Fire Point… pic.twitter.com/T3KPIL15sW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 23, 2026

The Trump administration has reportedly pressured Zelensky to halt long-range attacks on Russian oil sites amid a global deisel supply crisis, and as the standoff with Iran shows no signs of waning, but clearly this pressure is not working.