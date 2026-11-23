Boardroom Jihad: Iran-Linked Operatives Seen Directing Real-Time Attacks On US Bases

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Federal prosecutors have released videos showing men gathered around screens in what looks like a Middle East boardroom, issuing real-time instructions to attackers on the ground in Europe and the United States.

These are not cave-dwelling fanatics. They are operatives apparently tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata'ib Hizballah, recruiting and paying locals to carry out arsons, stabbings, and bomb plots against American forces and Jewish targets.

The evidence cuts through years of official denial about imported Islamist networks.

Nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the US have been linked to this group, including a near-fatal stabbing of Jewish men in London, firebombings of synagogues and a Jewish charity, an attempted bombing of a Manhattan synagogue, and a foiled plot against RAF Fairford, a British base housing US aircraft and personnel. One of the three charged men is already in US custody.

An eight-count superseding indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court names Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national; Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi. Only al-Saadi is in US custody after his arrest earlier this year. The others remain at large, believed to be in Iran.

Prosecutors say the men directed attackers during live video calls and later distributed propaganda. In one session projected onto a large screen bearing the logo of a front group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), al-Hassani coached a perpetrator: "Light it up like a Christmas tree."

The attacker lit an improvised device and threw it at a London synagogue. Another video shows the group studying a map of London, with al-Hassani telling Mohajeri, "We need to get focused on London."

US Attorney Jamie McDonald described the operation as "the new threat that we're facing today." He added: "What we've alleged here is that this is an Iran, an IRGC affiliated network of terrorist organizations."

In a separate statement he said the defendants "helped orchestrate a campaign of terror on behalf of terrorist organizations affiliated with Iran that targeted Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, and the British military base, RAF Fairford, housing American service members."

He added: "The threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and our allies is not hypothetical - it is very real."

Attorney General Todd Blanche stated: "Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government."

HAYI claimed responsibility for multiple London attacks, including the torching of Jewish ambulances in Golders Green and the synagogue arson. Seven of the roughly 18 European attacks occurred in Britain.

Al-Saadi, already charged with promoting about 18 European attacks and an attempted New York synagogue bombing, allegedly continued coordinating the Fairford plot from a Brooklyn jail cell via coded messages through family.

Five British men were arrested near the base in September after suspicious vans loaded with fuel were spotted; the plot never reached the perimeter, and US bombers were later withdrawn.

The pattern matches a "gig-economy" model of terrorism: remote direction, paid recruits, and rapid propaganda. Attacks began in early March 2026 with a Belgian synagogue arson and spread to the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

Targets were overwhelmingly Jewish and Israeli-linked. British authorities have charged locals in connection with some of the incidents; one 17-year-old who set a synagogue alight later claimed he did not know the building's purpose.

These cases arrive amid broader data on Islamist plots and antisemitic violence in Europe. Jewish communities in London, Paris, and elsewhere have reported repeated arsons, stabbings, and harassment. The remote-control method bypasses traditional borders and makes detection harder until after the fact.

A Rare Voice at the UN

In a separate development, Yemeni-Swedish journalist Luai Ahmed (sometimes rendered Louis in social media posts) addressed the UN Human Rights Council and directly challenged Muslim-majority governments on human rights abuses. Speaking as a Muslim, he asked pointed questions that rarely surface in that forum.

He questioned Iran over the killing of protesters demanding freedom. He asked Qatar why it harbored and funded the Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre. He pressed Syria on the slaughter of Alawites, Druze, and other minorities.

On Pakistan he said: "Pakistan, if you care about religious freedom, why did you sentence a Christian woman to death, Shagufta Kiran, for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp message about the age issue in Islamic marriage?"

He also noted that Mahmoud Abbas remains in the 22nd year of a four-year term.

United Nations Muslim Spokesman Louis Ahmed reveals the atrocities taking place in Islamic countries



Even revealing a Christian woman was put to death for a WhatsApp message that questioned the age of child marriages in Pakistan



"As a Muslim, I listened carefully as Muslim... pic.twitter.com/L68JpKH46O — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 21, 2026

Shagufta Kiran, a Christian mother of four and former nurse, was arrested in 2021 after a Muslim complainant alleged she forwarded blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.

An Islamabad court sentenced her to death in September 2024 under Section 295-C of Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which carry a mandatory death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, plus a fine and additional years under cybercrime statutes.

Her defense maintains she merely forwarded a message without reading or authoring it.

Naeem Yousaf Gill of the National Commission for Justice and Peace told Aid to the Church in Need: "We are deeply disappointed. Justice has not been served in Shagufta's case. She will take her case to the High Court. The sentence is harsh." Her lawyer has stated that the original author remains free while the woman who shared the message faces execution.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws have long been criticized for enabling personal vendettas and mob violence against minorities. Dozens of people, including Christians, face death sentences; none have been executed by the state in recent years, but extrajudicial killings are common.

Ahmed's remarks stand out because, as the original post noted, similar statements can carry death sentences or extrajudicial risk in multiple countries applying Sharia-based criminal law.

Western governments continue to import populations from these environments while treating concerns about compatibility as bigotry. The boardroom videos and the UN exchange supply concrete evidence that the problem is not abstract.

Mass deportation of non-citizens linked to such networks, rigorous screening, and an end to the assumption that every cultural system can coexist inside liberal democracies are the minimum responses.

The alternative is more real-time video calls directing the next synagogue or military target, and more Western silence while Christians face the gallows for a forwarded message.