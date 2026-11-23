Castro's Daughter Warns New Yorkers That Mamdani's Socialism Is Her 'Worst Déjà Vu Nightmare'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernández has a clear message for New Yorkers: she has heard all this before.

Speaking on Newsmax, Fernández said listening to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists produced "the worst nightmare of déjà vu I ever had."

She called the language "absolutely the same" scheme her father used. The word that stood out was "nationalization."

"It's the worst nightmare of déjà vu I ever had."



Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernández compares New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist rhetoric to her father's speeches, warning New Yorkers about the consequences she witnessed in Cuba.@SchmittNYC @AlexMarlow pic.twitter.com/IkEAtXr9cH — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 20, 2026

"It's seizing your assets, seizing your property. The government does it and it is administered by the state and it's totally inefficient," she said.

"It takes money from wherever it can until it ends up with everything. Before you know it you're in line for food. We were in line for food two years after all these ideas of Marxism."

Fernández described free healthcare and free education promises as "phantom ideas" and noted that socialism, in Lenin's own framing, is the first step toward communism.

She lived through the outcome in Cuba. New York is now running its own version in real time.

The soft-on-crime side of the program is already underway. As detailed earlier, Mamdani's plan delays the Rikers Island closure from the legal 2027 deadline to the end of 2032 while targeting a drop in the jail population from roughly 6,600 to about 4,100.

That means thousands fewer people held in custody through diversion, supervised release, and faster processing.

Roughly 65 percent of those at Rikers face violent charges. Conservatives on X have framed the combination as an intentional reduction in both detention capacity and street enforcement.

At the same time the administration is moving to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group - the specialized unit that handled major protests and high-risk incidents, and the same unit that previously arrested Mamdani.

WELL WELL WELL: Resurfaced video shows Mayor Mamdani being arrested by an elite NYPD unit that he is now moving to disband, years before he became mayor. pic.twitter.com/9MzKIS8Tb4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2026

Other results already match the pattern Fernández described. Rent-stabilized buildings in East Harlem have gone to foreclosure auctions with almost no bidders after landlords could not cover rising costs under the regulations.

Of 27 buildings offered, 26 received zero bids. Banks are left holding properties they do not want to operate.

Rent-Stabilized East Harlem Buildings Fail To Sell At Auction, Leaving Tenants in the Lurch https://t.co/WagF1khv0r — BinghamtonDaily (@BinghamtonDaily) November 19, 2026

The mayor has also moved to ban horse-drawn carriages, an iconic New York tradition lasting more than 150 years. Drivers say they are being left without livelihoods after investing in horses and equipment.

Everyone Loses: Mamdani's Policies Are Destroying NYC Rental Housing | Tim O'Brien, PJ Media



If you're keeping score right now, you've noticed that New York Mayor Zohran "Saddam Hussein" Mamdani (D-Uganda) has decided to take over several news cycles since the midterms.



Just... https://t.co/89aU8LLkIf pic.twitter.com/Z3BYp0uuee — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) November 21, 2026

𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐊!𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐍𝐘𝐂'𝐒 𝟏𝟓𝟎-𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 - 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐒𝐀𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘'𝐑𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐆



Fox News aired the panel reaction Friday night, one day after Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed the carriage ban into law:... pic.twitter.com/chtaECOnFy — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) November 21, 2026

Meanwhile the administration is advancing taxpayer-funded city-owned grocery stores intended to undercut private prices, a model with a long record of failure elsewhere.

Mamdani wants to spend YOUR tax money on city grocery stores. Who that's actually for?



"Why are we subsidizing grocery stores to compete against high-end specialty markets?"



"We're going to spend zillions of dollars so a migrant can try foie gras?"



"Or so some mom from the... pic.twitter.com/iH3l19MuZC — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 21, 2026

Mamdani has previously said socialism "will absolutely translate on a national level."

Fernández's warning is that the translation does not take long. In Cuba the food lines arrived within two years of the same style of rhetoric and nationalization language.

New York already has the delayed jail closure, the planned population cut, the specialized police unit on the chopping block, collapsing rent-stabilized properties, job losses, and the grocery experiment.

The City Council still has to approve the new Rikers timeline. The broader experiment is already in progress. Fernández's point was simple: the people who lived through the last version of this recognize the script.