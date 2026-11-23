Caveat Emptor: Pissed GTA6 Gamers Demand Refunds As "Super Woke" Mandy Actress Says She Hates Straight Men

Grand Theft Auto VI sold an estimated 19 million copies by the time it unlocked on Nov. 19, roughly three of every four of them on PlayStation, according to Sensor Tower. Days later, a growing number of those buyers want their money back - and many are learning that they can't get it.

Continuing our "Grand Theft Disappointment" series: after a 13-year wait, gamers are panning the story as "boring," while one top gamer blasted its errand-running missions for a "ghetto Latina" as a "cuck simulator." Others are fed up with freezes and frame-rate drops after a rocky launch on PlayStation.

For many of them, frustration has turned into refund requests - and the requests are bouncing.

After seeing all the videos out there, I decided to get a refund on GTA6. Maybe check it out later once they fixed things. Had not even downloaded it yet. This is what I got. LOL! pic.twitter.com/DVN2C2mL5Z — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) November 19, 2026

The catch is in the fine print. Sony's PlayStation Store won't refund a game once it has started downloading or streaming, unless it's faulty - and a pre-load counts as a download. Rockstar itself told players before launch that the game plays "best on PlayStation 5 consoles" and urged them to pre-load it so it would be ready the moment it unlocked.

"The problem with that guidance is that pre-downloading the game on PS5 makes it ineligible for a refund," the Blaze noted.

@PS_Support_US Let me refund GTA 6 It is unplayable, my game repeatedly freezes and hitches, the fps drops are insane and input delay is through the roof.. my request to refund has been denied since your policy prevents any game that has been downloaded or streamed to refunded — Magz (@magzloll) November 19, 2026

Xbox buyers have more room: Microsoft generally considers digital refunds within 14 days if the buyer hasn't racked up significant play time, which the Blaze puts at around two hours. The boxed edition is no way out either. It holds a download code rather than a disc, and some buyers reported opening their boxes to find no code at all.

#NEWS | Sony blocks players from refunding GTA6. pic.twitter.com/MerJIhqi2s — The Global Eye (@TGEThGlobalEye) November 22, 2026

Which is what some gamers have been warning about for years:

Many of us warned everyone about buying a digital license... You're just leasing instead of actually owning the game.



We got called every name in the book by the bootlicking shills and corpo defenders. "Just buy it bro, who cares if it's digital?"



Now players are demanding GTA... https://t.co/bYq9ovrjyl — Pagan (@Pagan_GMR) November 22, 2026

The other fight is over Rockstar's casting decisions. Lexie Shoaibi, who confirmed on launch day that she provides both the voice and the motion capture for Mandy, is drawing fire on X over her politics.

Lexie Shoaibi is officially the actress behind Mandy in GTA 6.



She confirmed that she provided both the character's voice and motion capture. pic.twitter.com/mYZeXkUF73 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 19, 2026

Shoaibi then appeared on far-left streamer Hasan Piker's livestream, where she said she was a big fan of his - and embraced the label.

Hasan: So, very excited to have you here. When I found out we have a mutual friend who was like, "Oh, you know, like the person that is Mandy is actually a fan of yours," and I was like, "That's fucking amazing." Lexie: Crazy. I am. Hasan: And then I looked at your social media profile and you're like super woke. Lexie: Super woke, was already following you.

She also told Piker she hadn't played the game, and doesn't play video games much.

Lexie Shoaibi aka Mandy from GTA 6 confirms she's super woke on Hasan's stream pic.twitter.com/SNLSMbGZEU — yeet (@Awk20000) November 22, 2026

Separately, streamer Asmongold aired older clips of Shoaibi talking about men. "If your conception of me is that I hate all straight men, you are correct," she says in one. In another: "I want the male loneliness epidemic to be real."

Asmongold wondered aloud what had happened to her to make her that way. Our guess: college.

"This b*tch is nuts," Asmongold continued, suggesting Rockstar likely had to tell her to "tone it down" to play Mandy.

Asmongold is left FUMING after reacting to GTA 6's WOKE actress Lexie Shoaibi (Mandy) and her controversial comments about MEN as he RIPS INTO HER and SLAMS the companies for giving people like her opportunities 😳



"I guess they had to tell her to tone it down to play Mandy." 💀 pic.twitter.com/wyrIkAQQ9b — ReckedClips (@ReckedClips) November 23, 2026

As of Monday morning, critics had GTA VI at a near-perfect 99 on Metacritic, while 105,000 ratings from actual players put it at around 5.7 out of 10.

Shoaibi's casting raises questions about Rockstar's woke priorities. And for the players stuck with a game they don't want, it's a hard lesson in owning versus leasing.

Gamers waited 13 years to enter Rockstar's woke world of disappointment and run errands for a ghetto Latina.

And remember, caveat emptor... (from Borderlands 2, before that franchise broke woke too)