Democrats Are Flipping Out Over Trump Calling Putin 'My Friend'

President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin "my friend" during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, the same day, he held a three-way session with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The remark drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, the media, and foreign leaders, and the administration was forced to defend the president. The dispute comes weeks before Democrats take a congressional majority in January.

Trump maintains that maintaining a good relationship with Putin is important because Russia is a fellow nuclear power. "He's got lots of nuclear, he's second to us in nuclear weapons, it's very good... I think it gives us a lot of additional strength." Trump said during a press conference last week. "I have fantastic relationships with Putin, that's a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi, that's a good thing, and our country is safe because of that."

COLLINS: You said that Putin is your friend. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?



TRUMP: I can't speak to America. I've been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it pic.twitter.com/3uBLQDC09G — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

At the roundtable, the three leaders discussed the risks of nuclear power and United Nations reform. They also reportedly discussed ways to protect our nation's sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court," according to Trump. He also said he had raised the wars in Ukraine and Iran with each leader individually earlier in the day. The statement following the trilateral meeting made no mention of either of those conflicts and it's not clear at all whether the wars were discussed with all three leaders present.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to Trump's comments on X:

Who is he? He's the man who has abducted tens of thousands of children, killed tens of thousands of civilians, targeted civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, detained Americans wrongfully, and continues to do so daily.



Donald Trump considers him a friend.



Embarrassing,... https://t.co/Z64FcGvsFz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2026

Schumer repeated the criticism on the Senate floor, according to NBC News. "From start to finish, Xi and Putin had Trump eating out of the palm of their hand all day long," he said.

"President Trump's 'friend' is a murderous war criminal," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on X.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) linked the greeting to concerns among U.S. allies in Europe. "While the Baltic states fear Russian invasion and NATO wonders what the hell happened to us, Trump greets Vladimir Putin as his friend," Balint said. "If there's anything Trump is consistent on, it's that he's Putin's puppet."

God, protect us from such friends. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 19, 2026

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) offered his own assessment of the Russian leader while backing the president's diplomacy. "I think Putin's a thug," Scott told NBC News. He also said he understands that Trump needs to work with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton defended the president on Sunday, Nov. 22, after Trump posted a photo of himself with Putin bearing the caption "my friend." Asked about the caption on CNN's State of the Union, Clayton shifted to the trilateral meeting. "The president is the greatest conductor of foreign policy in a very challenging time that we have seen," he said.

Clayton described it as "historic" and "remarkable" that the three nuclear powers agreed not to escalate and to keep talking. He added that "whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely."

DNI Jay Clayton SHUTS DOWN CNN's Dana Bash after she FREAKS OUT over President Trump calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "friend." "The president pulling off that summit, getting the three of them together, is just remarkable."



Dana Bash: "Do you think Vladimir Putin is... pic.twitter.com/7RKBfn1uFQ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 22, 2026

Clayton declined to say whether he personally considers Putin a friend of the U.S. In a separate appearance on ABC's This Week, he said Putin "is not America's friend in Ukraine."

KARL: Trump posted a photo of him with Putin saying, 'My Friend.' But is Putin America's friend?



DNI JAY CLAYTON: That historic picture was in the context of the 3 main nuclear powers getting together and saying, 'We cannot have a nuclear incident.' It's unbelievable the 3 of... pic.twitter.com/xhk893sGLa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2026

Trump's praise for Putin dates back years. After a 2018 meeting with the Russian leader, Trump said the two "got on very well." That same year, he wrote on social media, "Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing." In 2022, he called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "genius" and "savvy."

Democrats have spent much of the last decade accusing Trump of being too close to Moscow. Those accusations dominated his first term, centering on false claims that his campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. Despite the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report found no evidence the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference, Clinton has still claimed the election was stolen from her. "You can run the best campaign. You can even become the nominee. And you can have the election stolen from you," Clinton said in 2019.

Republicans turned similar scrutiny on Joe Biden's during his time in the White House. House Republicans investigated Hunter Biden's business dealings with Chinese companies and questioned whether the family's ties shaped the Biden administration's effort to improve relations with Beijing. Biden did himself no favors with his administration's response to the Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed the continental U.S. in early 2023 before a U.S. fighter jet shot it down off the coast of South Carolina.

When Democrats take the majority in January, they will gain the authority to open investigations and issue subpoenas, the same tools House Republicans used to investigate the Biden family's overseas business. Whether they use Trump's comments as a pretext for launching another Trump/Russia investigation remains to be seen.