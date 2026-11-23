Don't Even Boil It: California City Warns Residents Not To Drink Tap Water After Suspicious Tank 'Tampering' Alarm

The City of San Luis Obispo told residents of its Serrano and Patricia neighborhoods early Monday not to drink or cook with their tap water, after an intrusion alarm at a city drinking water storage tank indicated trespassing and possible tampering.

The city's "Do Not Drink" notice went out at about 3:30 a.m. Officials said the break-in raised concerns that an unknown substance may have been introduced into the drinking water. The alarm tripped on Sunday evening, Nov. 22, according to KEYT.

Crews drained the tank and flushed the water lines around it. The city has not said whether anyone actually got into the water, or whether anything was put in it.

Residents in the affected area were told to use bottled water for drinking, baby formula, juice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice and cooking. The city also warned them not to boil, filter or otherwise treat the tap water, since none of that would make it safe if something had been added.

"Keep using bottled water until the city confirms that testing shows the tap water is safe to drink," the city said Monday. Bottled water is being handed out at Bishop Peak Elementary School on Jaycee Drive, and the city has posted a map and address list of the affected properties. Officials expect the problem to be resolved within 72 hours, KEYT reported; the notice stays in effect until further notice.

San Luis Obispo County has been here before. In November 2022, the operator of the county's Santa Margarita water system found that vandals had damaged the fence at its storage site and cut the lock on a tank holding about 100,000 gallons. Because it was unknown whether anyone had tampered with the water, the tank was taken out of service and drained, and the county notified the State Water Resources Control Board, its health department and the Sheriff's Department.

The scare also comes two weeks after the Nov. 8 Santa Barbara Half Marathon, a little more than an hour's drive south, where about 30 runners needed medical treatment and 26 were taken to hospitals. Rumors spread online that water stations along the course had been spiked. The county said the illnesses appeared to be "an isolated event connected directly to race participation and the heat", while Santa Barbara police kept investigating what they called "suspicious circumstances."