Korybko: Does Putin Really Have Poland In His Sights?

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack,

Putin isn't afraid of Poland since Russia could just nuke it in self-defense, rather, he's afraid that Poland could become the tripwire for World War III if it's manipulated by a false flag into invading Kaliningrad and/or Belarus so he therefore wouldn't ever provoke it.

Two recent events were framed as Russian provocations against Poland. The first was an alleged Gleiwitz-like false flag provocation in Kaliningrad that Russia supposedly cooked up to divide Poland and Ukraine per Polish reports citing sources in the security services while the second was its latest accidental violation of Polish airspace that liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk spun as a deliberate provocation. These back-to-back events make it seem like Putin has Poland in his sights.

Unlike the ruling liberal coalition's messaging that Tusk's judicial coup was aimed at saving Poland from allegedly Russian-backed anti-EU authoritarians, or his innuendo that Poles are protesting it on Putin's orders, the abovementioned lies are relatively (keyword) more believable to Poles. For those who aren't aware, his judicial coup is actually an attempted German takeover of Poland by proxy to prepare Europe for war with Russia, and fearmongering about Russian aggression against Poland is part of this plan.

To be sure, it's probably the case that Russia is responsible for some of the sabotage in Poland that the security services have accused it of, but that's to be expected given Poland's irreplaceable role in NATO's military logistics to Ukraine. For whatever one might think about this sabotage, it'll likely end once the conflict does. It also pales in comparison to the damage that Poland is responsible for inflicting on Russia through its aforesaid role as well as the arms that it's donated and sold to Ukraine during the conflict.

The reason why Russia's retaliatory damage to Polish interests through the sabotage that it's accused of orchestrating remains far below the damage that Poland has inflicted on Russia through Ukraine is due to Putin's fear of setting into motion an uncontrollable escalation cycle that leads to World War III. So afraid is he of this that he thus far hasn't targeted French troops in Ukraine despite earlier threatening to do so and didn't even escalate against Ukraine after its NATO-assisted attacks on Russia's nuclear triad.

Additionally, he's so afraid of a NATO invasion of Kaliningrad that he recently explained why he'd resort to nukes if that happens in the hope of deterring it due to European NATO's (E-NATO) conventional military capabilities dwarfing Russia's own, so he's not going to provoke Poland into this. Poland already commands E-NATO's largest army, so its hypothetical invasion of Kaliningrad would spark World War III, as would its hypothetical invasion of ally Belarus to whom Putin sent nukes to deter Poland.

His calculation appears to be that Poland is "too big to fall' from the perspective of the US and E-NATO's commitment to Article 5, unlike perhaps the Baltic States, and that Russia's nuking of Poland if it invades Kaliningrad and/or Belarus wouldn't go unanswered by the US, the UK, and France. He has no interest in invading Poland since Russia has no territorial disputes with it, Poland has almost no Russian minority that it might mistreat, and its society is hostile to Russia, so war is only possible if Poland initiates it.

That's precisely what Putin wants to avoid through the described means since he seems to believe that one of the most likely scenarios for a hot NATO-Russian war that sparks World War III is another Polish-Russian War initiated by Poland either of its own free will or after being manipulated by a false flag. Putin isn't afraid of Poland since Russia could just nuke it in self-defense, rather, he's afraid that Poland could become the tripwire for World War III so he therefore wouldn't ever provoke it.