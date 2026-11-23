Kunstler: "He's Stringing You Along"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Clusterfuck Nation,

Looney Tunes

"We haven't ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out." - Hakeem Jeffries

It's kind of amazing to see so many people who ought to know better repeat the midterm election cover story that American voters were so hugely pissed-off about high gasoline prices and the Iran War so as to wipe out almost every last Republican, high and low, on the ballot all across the country - by margins never seen before! Shows you to what astonishing degree humans will follow a script someone is writing for them.

The president himself has leaned in on this story, too, on the post-election 60 Minutes show. It is a ruse, of course, though one of the byproducts is the deep but temporary demoralization of MAGA-land. This is the "all-is-lost" moment that veteran screenwriters say is indispensable to the proper arc of a good story. The audience must be manipulated into feeling hopeless for the dramatic action to prove satisfying in the end.

Donald Trump has accomplished many things in his long life, but he probably did not see himself become director of the world's biggest Road Runner cartoon. And he's already pre-cast the rest of the Looney Tunes lineup for features yet to come: Chuck Schumer as Elmer Fudd, Sen. Adam Schiff as Yosemite Sam, Rep. Jamie Raskin as Sylvester the Cat, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Porky Pig.

Looney Tunes produced by Warner Bros. Studios was relentlessly dedicated above all to showing dumb-asses hoisted on their own petards. So, it's also amazing to see the Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihad Party walk into this trap with eyes wide shut. They also can't stop blabbering about their plan to bring torment and annihilation to Mr. Trump, his family down to the latest newborn, his appointed officials, his lawyers, his donors, and his voters. The BJJ Party must be looting Amazon's Acme Device store day and night for ingenious new MAGA traps.

Surely many of you have followed Data Republican (Jennica Pounds) on "X." And you have noted how she came upon and published the recordings of many Zoom conferences run by Lefty-left NGOs, plus documents and network maps, laying out exactly how they intend to run a color revolution on the USA after "winning" the midterm. The network is made up of hundreds of well-funded orgs under the fake banner of "Saving Democracy" through street actions (riots), lawfare, and media influencers (i.e., propaganda).

Their leaders are also outed: Danielle Reiff, former USAID democracy/DRG officer (20 years), co-founder of the Democracy Renewal Group (DRG), co-coordinator of Renew American Democracy (RAD); Dr. Paul Zeitz founder of unifyUSA, co-coordinator of RAD and active in Renew to Thrive (R2T); Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Smith, founder/leader of National Security Leaders of America (NSL4A); Erica Chenoweth (Harvard's Kennedy School of Govt); Julia Roig, founder and Chief Network Weaver of The Horizons Project (formerly of PartnersGlobal); Enrique Roig, husband of Julia, former USAID/State Department official, linked to Renew American Democracy (RAD); Walt Roberts, leader of Renew to Thrive (R2T / Mediators Foundation / Thriving Together networks); Ezra Levin & Leah Greenberg ("Indivisible" under the United Democracy Alliance (UDA) umbrella, organizers of "No Kings" marches ), and floating above all these, like the disembodied holographic head of Oz the Great and Powerful, Norm Eisen, lawfare ninja supremo, of the Election Safeguards Response Network (ESRN) and coordinator of higher-level mobilization decisions.

Along with all this now embarrassingly public intel about the ongoing coup, there is a bounty of publicly known and digested information all over the Internet about exactly how election-rigging is conducted, at every angle, from fake voters to election machine monkey business run through foreign countries. It's all out there.

Now, ask yourself: if all this stuff is out there in plain sight, do you suppose that the US president's intel resources - the elements under his control, at least - don't know all of this, too? Do you think they have not been reviewing those Zoom conference videos and reading the emails? Do you imagine that no one has interviewed Nicolás Maduro (in US custody) about those Smartmatic/Dominion vote tabulation machines and their capabilities for shaping an election result? Or, also in US custody, Hugo "El Pollo" Carvajal, the former head of Venezuela's military intelligence under Hugo Chávez and later Nicolás Maduro? Think anyone talked to him? A year ago, El Pollo published a letter to President Trump in the Dallas Express (also covered on CNN) stating that the Smartmatic system "can be altered, that is a fact."

So, you Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihadis in Congress, keep up that barrage of threats, advertise your intentions clearly, keep it all coming - while Mr. Trump keeps up his polite pledges to work with you in the coming year on this and that. He's stringing you along. He's inviting you to up the ante. Go for it. Reach for that Acme exploding thingy. And ask yourselves: do you feel lucky?

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