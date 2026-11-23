Megablacklisted: Commerce Just Did The One Thing Bessent Demanded, On The Day Huang Returned

The Commerce Department will add Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company at the heart of the Nvidia spy scandal, to its Entity List trade blacklist on Monday, Semafor reported Monday afternoon, citing people familiar with the matter.

Once on said list, no US company can sell semiconductors or certain other technologies to Megaspeed or its foreign affiliates without a license from Washington. According to the report, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had been under pressure from others inside the administration to make the move - tensions that spilled into public view once Jensen Huang's relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang were leaked to the NY Times.

The blacklisting lands the same day Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after President Trump pushed for it, less than two weeks after Huang resigned amid scrutiny of his extramarital affairs, including the one with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy. Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the Justice Department has not confirmed she was one.

Semafor's own Rohan Goswami, who reported Trump's call into the Nvidia board meeting, had a take on the timing:

Commerce and the Justice Department laid out their case file in a joint statement on Nov. 16. Commerce opened an export-control investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 after spotting "suspicious activity," asked Nvidia for its records of direct and indirect sales to the company in May 2025, and Nvidia put Megaspeed on its "no sell" list the next month. In June 2025, Bureau of Industry and Security agents and Singaporean police ran an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang, then its CEO, after which the Justice Department took the lead on a criminal investigation.

Through all of it, Megaspeed stayed off the blacklist. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that Treasury, the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Trade Representative had backed listing it "for months," but that Commerce "has the pen."

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) has since pushed the MEGA Act, which would put immediate restrictions on Megaspeed, including license requirements with a presumption of denial, and force Commerce to decide on an Entity List designation within 30 days. "Megaspeed's ties to Communist China demand action. We cannot delay any longer," Ricketts said.

Megaspeed International's ties to Communist China demand action. My MEGA Act would place immediate restrictions on Megaspeed. It would also require the Department of Commerce to decide on adding them to the Entity List within 30 days. We must protect America's advanced technology... pic.twitter.com/y784SIGGIn — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) November 20, 2026

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) wanted to know why Megaspeed was "STILL not on this list," and Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) wrote Lutnick on Nov. 15 that his department "delayed action on repeated national security warnings" to restrict Megaspeed, warnings she said began in fall 2025.

The Entity List identifies those who present a risk to our national security and restricts US companies from selling sensitive equipment to them.



Why is Megaspeed STILL not on this list?



It's time for answers and it's time to pass my AI Overwatch Act so that we don't allow our... pic.twitter.com/b5XoxM3OjW — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) November 19, 2026

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) had flagged the company more than a year earlier, asking Lutnick in October 2025 to investigate Megaspeed, which he called "a spin-off of Chinese government-owned cloud company 7Road" that had "recently received billions of dollars of U.S. chips."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) noted in July that Commerce hadn't added a single company to the Entity List since Oct. 9, 2025, so Megaspeed would be the list's first addition in more than a year, if the listing goes ahead.

None of it ends the criminal case: the Justice Department is still investigating whether Megaspeed broke US export controls by shipping Nvidia chips to China, and the two departments said in their statement that they "will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred."