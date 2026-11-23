Montana Judge Blocks State's Law Defining Biological Sex

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

Montana has been blocked from enforcing a law that would define sex as based on a person's reproductive system.

Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan granted a preliminary injunction on Nov. 16 in a lawsuit brought on behalf of a group of Montanans, including transgender and intersex plaintiffs.

The judge's order regards Senate Bill 437, which established definitions for the terms "male," "female," "sex," and "gender" as applied to Montana law.

The legislation defines sex according to biological features, including reproductive organs. It also treats gender as synonymous with sex, instead of allowing for reliance on gender identity.

The injunction prevents the state from enforcing those definitions until the case is resolved, but it does not strike down the law.

Halligan was of the opinion that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their case, arguing that the law violated Montana's constitutional protections for both privacy and equal treatment.

The 2025 legislation was similar to a 2023 bill that was declared unconstitutional twice: A lack of clarity the first time, and secondly because a judge found it violated the Montana Constitution's guarantees of equal protection and privacy.

Halligan referenced that in her injunction, saying plaintiffs argued the law "preserves the operative features of SB 458, which this court held unconstitutional, while expanding the statutory restrictions on the legal recognition of gender identity."

Defendants responded, saying the current law is "a distinct enactment entitled entitled to a presumption of constitutionality," and that it establishes "neutral, objective, and uniform definitions" while not compelling disclosure, according to the judge's summary.

"Defendants correctly observe that SB 437 is distinct from SB 458 and is entitled to an independent presumption of constitutionality," Halligan said. However, she added that the laws may contain the same constitutional concerns.

The judge stated that, "The nature of the claims also weighs in favor of waiver, as plaintiffs seek no commercial advantage ... They seek temporary protection of constitutional rights while the court adjudicates the merits."

The Montana Attorney General's Communications Director Amanda Braynack confirmed to The Epoch Times that her office will appeal the decision.

"This duly enacted law reflects the scientific fact that there are two sexes - male and female," Braynack said. "The district court was wrong, and we hope the Montana Supreme Court will get it right."

This decision was made on the same day the Supreme Court declined to take action on a transgender issue.

The Supreme Court turned down an appeal from activists who were cut off while speaking against a bill in Colorado that aimed to make it easier for people convicted of a felony and who identify as transgender to change their names.

The justices did not explain their decision-making, ruling against hearing the appeal from the group Gays Against Groomers.

The case involved the group being cut off from speaking against a Colorado proposal because lawmakers asserted they misgendered a male convict who now identifies as female.

That proposal was later enacted, allowing name changes to match a convict's gender identity.

Several states, including Colorado, Arizona, and Washington State, enacted ballot measures concerning the definition of sex during the recent Nov. 3 election.

In all three states, measures were approved to ban biological males from taking part in school sports designated for females only.