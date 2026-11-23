"Never A Dull Moment": Global X Files For First Tungsten ETF As CME Plans Futures And Resource Nationalism Intensifies

New York-based investment manager Global X (via Mirae Asset) has filed to launch a tungsten-focused ETF under the proposed ticker "TUNG," roughly a month after CME Group announced plans for the first tungsten futures contract.

According to the Nov. 20 SEC filing, TUNG would track the Solactive Tungsten & Metal Miners Index, targeting 35 companies "tied to the tungsten mining industry and/or closely related activities such as refining or manufacturing of tungsten and tungsten-based products."

"The Underlying Index also provides exposure to companies that are economically tied to the tungsten mining industry and/or closely related activities such as refining or manufacturing of tungsten and tungsten-based products, but also have substantial ties to the broader metal mining industry ('Tungsten & Metal Mining Companies') as well as companies that are economically tied to the metals/miners industry ('Metal Mining Companies')," the filing continued.

The proposed fund could be the first tungsten-focused ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on X: "Global X just filed for a Tungsten ETF, pretty sure that's a first. Never a dull moment."

Global X just filed for a Tungsten ETF, pretty sure that’s a first. Never a dull moment… $TUNG h/t @Todd_Sohn pic.twitter.com/nKFzML5OS4 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 20, 2026

The moves come as China's tightening export controls and deepening resource nationalism limit Western access to critical materials as it maintains a quasi-monopoly on these metals. Traders are seeking increased exposure to these materials, a theme we recently called "owning the bottlenecks."

CME Group announced last month that it plans to launch the first tungsten futures contract in the first quarter of 2027.

"Tungsten sits at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, semiconductor technologies and geopolitics, and our clients are increasingly seeking to hedge their exposure and improve price transparency," said Jin Hennig, CME Group's managing director and global head of metals.

"CME Group Tungsten futures will join our growing suite of critical minerals and energy transition metal products, providing clients more opportunities to manage risk as global supply chains restructure," Hennig added.

Tungsten miner Almonty has warned that demand for the critical metal will begin to outstrip supplies in the coming years. The miner forecasts a widening structural tungsten deficit beginning around 2030.

And this is from Stifel.

Meanwhile ...

The Japanese Tungsten crisis continues.



Got tungsten? https://t.co/NlFLLtNYFG — Teo (@Teo_Sinamin) November 23, 2026

First, CME announces plans for tungsten futures. Next, Global X files for a tungsten-focused ETF. Together, the moves suggest Wall Street's appetite for tungsten exposure is growing.