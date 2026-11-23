"Now We Don't Have A Chance": ICE Rips Houston Mayor's Post-Election Order

Houston's top ICE official says Mayor John Whitmire's post-election executive order to stop cooperating with the agency means city police who pull over an MS-13 gang member with a homicide conviction and a final deportation order now have to let him go, unless they are arresting him that day for something else.

"It means that if HPD goes and stops somebody on the side of the road who is, let's say, an MS-13 gang member and has a prior conviction for homicide, who's in the country illegally, and has a final order of removal, and they're just stopping them for a traffic offense, they've got to let them go," ICE Houston Field Office Director Brett Bradford told Breitbart Texas during a ride-along with ICE's Delta Team.

Whitmire signed the order on Friday, Nov. 6, three days after Democrats swept every statewide executive office in Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott lost his bid for a fourth term. It directs the Houston Police Department to stop contacting ICE over nonviolent offenses, which the mayor's office pitched as a way to reduce fear in immigrant communities.

I have signed an executive order directing HPD to no longer contact ICE for nonviolent offences, helping reduce fear in our communities. Thank you to Chief Diaz, our state and local leaders for their collaboration. A step toward building a stronger Houston. Let's Go to Work. pic.twitter.com/r5jshAdqWS — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) November 6, 2026

"I do this to begin a healing process, reduce fear and anxiety across our community," Whitmire said at the press conference, adding, "I also do this knowing that elections matter."

In practice, the change turns on what pops up when an officer runs a name through the NCIC, the national crime database. Bradford said an immigration warrant there means the person has "had their due process" and has "a final order of removal from the United States." Under the new order, he said, "Unless they're arresting that individual that day for a jailable offense, they are not to contact us in any way."

Police Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. put it the same way on the day it was signed: "HPD will no longer contact ICE if they have an administrative warrant and they are not arrested," he told FOX 26. The Houston Police Officers' Union said it learned of the order with everyone else. "We were completely blindsided by this," union president Douglas Griffith said. "Our officers are going to do what they are instructed to do."

Under the old policy, HPD could hold someone with an ICE warrant for up to 30 minutes so a federal officer could take custody at the roadside. "It's hard to get across town in 30 minutes. But at least that gave us a chance," Bradford said. "Now we don't have a chance."

During the ride-along, ICE arrested 39-year-old Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos, a Salvadoran national ICE describes as a documented member of MS-13, which the US designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization. According to Bradford, Grande-Caminos was convicted of felony illegal re-entry in May 2016, was deported a second time, and came back a third time. Bradford held him up as exactly the kind of criminal alien Whitmire's order would send back onto Houston's streets after a traffic stop.

In April, Houston's City Council voted to stop officers from holding people on administrative immigration warrants, and Abbott answered by threatening more than $110 million in state public safety grants under SB 4, the 2017 state law that bars Texas cities from limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The council rewrote it two weeks later, 13-4, to keep the money. Whitmire said this month he "had to listen" to Abbott then because "our finances were at stake."

SB 4 is still law, and Abbott is governor until January, but Whitmire said he cleared the order with the Democrats who won the statewide races, telling reporters that "SB4 is not a priority of the new statewide elected officials." Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa voted against SB 4 as a state representative and has vowed to stop state and local help for ICE, which puts Texas on course for a war with the Trump administration over the border.

The agency says Houston isn't alone: "Houston, Austin, and San Antonio have already begun restricting cooperation with ICE," the agency posted on Nov. 19, warning that Texas "should not follow the path of sanctuary states like New York."

Under the Trump administration, ICE and Texas have built a strong partnership through the 287(g) program, arresting and removing gang members, murderers, child sex traffickers and other dangerous criminals from Texas communities.



Houston, Austin, and San Antonio have already... — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 19, 2026

ICE's Houston office has run some of the agency's biggest sweeps in the region, including one that netted 3,600 criminal illegal aliens, 51 of them child predators. The roadside handoff was, in Bradford's words, "safer for our officers, it's safer for the community, and it's safer for the illegal alien." With HPD barred from even making the call, ICE says its officers will now have to hunt the same offenders down in Houston's neighborhoods, and the ones they miss stay on the streets.