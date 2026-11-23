Nuclear Stocks Decouple Further From Positive Headlines As Goldman Makes The Case For Reactor Fuel Fabricators

On paper, this was yet another week of positive headlines and rosy outlooks for the global nuclear industry.

Reactor developers lined up more enrichment, the Senate voted to let enrichment plants start building before the NRC signs off, New York published a plan for 5 GW of new reactors, and the International Energy Agency raised its 2050 nuclear forecast by more than 100 GW.

The response of publicly traded nuclear tickers? They cratered.

The line for enrichment gets longer

Urenco announced on Monday what it calls "the world's first HALEU enrichment contract for a commercial lead-cooled reactor," for Swedish developer Blykalla's first SEALER reactor in the US.

Deliveries start in the early 2030s from Urenco's Capenhurst plant in England, which is slated to come online in 2031.

Oklo, meanwhile, put a price on its place in Centrus's line, which we wrote about last week. An 8-K shows its newest contract requires "two prepayments to Centrus in an aggregate amount of $35 million" to help build out enrichment in Piketon, Ohio, for take-or-pay deliveries from 2029 through 2031.

While Urenco pushes ahead in the UK and Centrus moves on in Ohio, Orano is asking for more time.

The trade press caught up this week with what we flagged last month: the French state-owned company answered only about half of the NRC's questions on its Project IKE plant in Oak Ridge, and the agency pushed its review target to June 2027 from April.

Then the Senate stepped in late Thursday. It passed BAAJA 62-33, and as we detailed on Friday, the bill's Section 1502 means "uranium enrichment plants can start construction while their license is still pending."

That matters most for newcomers like General Matter and Global Laser Enrichment, both looking to build in Paducah, KY. The House returns after Thanksgiving and has until Jan. 3 to pass it.

Moscow expects to be back

Russia doesn't sound worried about losing its American customers.

"It will be extremely difficult for the United States to significantly increase its power generation capacity without cooperating with us," Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Wednesday, per Reuters, adding that "this issue needs to be discussed and resolved."

The 2024 U.S. ban on Russian enriched uranium takes full effect in 2028, after waivers run out at the end of 2027. Russia still supplied 26% of the enrichment U.S. reactor owners bought in 2025, per the EIA.

Translation: Moscow is betting the 2028 deadline slides.

More reactors, more kinds of fuel

Meanwhile, the demand forecasts keep going up as Gov. Kathy Hochul released New York's master plan for 5 GW of new nuclear.

"Nuclear, I believe, is the most sustainable, the most reliable, and ultimately, when it's all done, the most affordable way we can power our state," she said.

The IEA went bigger. Its World Energy Outlook 2026 now sees 886 GW of nuclear capacity worldwide in 2050 under stated policies, up from 728 GW in last year's edition and more than double 2024's 420 GW.

More reactors likely means more kinds of reactors, and many of them need fuels the US doesn't make yet. On Monday, newcleo, which designs lead-cooled fast reactors, agreed with recycling startup Curio to work on supplying recycled used fuel for mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel, to be made at a plant newcleo plans at DOE's Savannah River Site, per the ANS.

Savannah River has been here before. Its last MOX plant, started under a plutonium disposal deal with, of all countries, Russia, was canceled in 2018 after years of delays and billions in cost overruns.

And despite recent abysmal performance, nuclear companies are still finding their way through the SPAC machine to the public market. AMPERA agreed on Tuesday to go public by merging with Berto Acquisition Corp (TACO) at a value of about $900 million.

Its AMP-N15 is a planned 15 MW "thorium fueled, factory-sealed reactor" running on thorium-based TRISO. Its first product, though, is a 7.5 MW natural gas unit aimed at late 2027.

As we've noted before, nuclear is the one sector that "simply can't launch the IPOs and SPACs fast enough."

Good news, red screens

Despite the overflow of positive headlines, none of it reached the stocks.

From last Friday's close, NuScale dropped 28%, Centrus 22%, Cameco 18%, Oklo 17% and Standard Nuclear 13%. Spot uranium, meanwhile, is still sitting around $90 a pound, and long-term contract prices are at a record $97.

On Friday we called the Senate bill "good news for the nuke names... if anyone still cares." Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee still does, and he rates the one company in that group with no news this week a Buy.

Goldman's case for Standard Nuclear

Brian Lee from Goldman notes that Standard Nuclear (STDN) is moving from development work to selling fuel. The Oak Ridge company makes TRISO, the ceramic-coated particle fuel most microreactors are designed around. (subscribers can read the earnings notes here and full write up here)

His $15 target sits about 84% above Friday's close of $8.14, and his case rests on four things.

First, the orders are turning into fuel contracts. Funded backlog nearly doubled last quarter to $119.6 million and is "now predominantly composed of fuel supply agreements rather than development work."

Second, the first big end customer is the Pentagon. The Army's Project Janus has up to about $2.2 billion for five microreactor vendors through fiscal 2031 and wants its first unit running by September 2028. Four of the five use TRISO, Lee notes, including Standard customers Radiant and Antares.

Since fuel procurement "needs to precede reactor testing and deployment," as management put it, Standard sells its fuel before those reactors run. It has already delivered a complete core for Radiant's Kaleidos.

Third, the plants are close. DOE authorization for its Oak Ridge and Idaho facilities slipped to February 2027, but management still expects them to cover planned 2027 volumes.

Finally, the ramp. Lee sees revenue jumping from $17.4 million this year to $368.9 million in 2028, with EBITDA of $234.7 million and earnings of 96 cents a share. At Friday's close, that's under 9x 2028 earnings, for a company with no debt.

Lee isn't being as generous as he was previously. He cut his target from $18 after earnings, raising his cost of equity to 22% and trimming his multiple to 3.0x 2030 EBITDA "due to lower comps."

The stock has fallen another 26% since.

His list of risks includes competition, regulatory timing, reliance on early-stage customers and "feedstock availability." That last one brings us back to the top of this story: microreactor TRISO is made from HALEU, and new HALEU supply won't show up in size until the end of the decade.

Still, every reactor in this week's headlines needs fuel before it can make a single megawatt. We wonder how long the market can keep pricing the fuel makers as if none of them will get built...

