Queens Daycare Director Guilty Of $127 Million In Medicare Fraud

Authored by Catherine Salgado via PJ Media,

The exposés of mass fraud continue, with one fraudster recently pleading guilty to over $120 million worth of theft from American taxpayers.

Healthcare fraud is one of the most common types, based on how often it comes up in Trump administration reports. Our Medicare and Medicaid programs have been incredibly vulnerable to bad actors. Daniel Lee, who was the program director for two adult day care centers in Queens, N.Y., entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Nov 9th. His scheme managed to bleed a whopping $127 million from the New York Medicare and Medicaid programs.

HNGN viewed court documents that name the centers Lee ran as Happy Life Inc. and Z&W Empire Enterprise Inc. The latter apparently "did business as" the Royal Adult Day Care Center. Both of the centers, regardless of the name, were conduits for fraud. Lee and his fellow criminals billed Medicare and Medicaid for many day care services that they never actually provided to patients, and even billed through a pharmacy for prescriptions that the patients did not require.

HNGN explained further:

The scheme relied on payments to the people enrolled, prosecutors said. Lee and his co-conspirators paid cash kickbacks and bribes to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries to sign up with the centers and to fill prescriptions at the pharmacy. In some cases, according to the Justice Department, claims were submitted for day care services on dates when the Medicaid recipients could not have attended because they were in the hospital. Federal law bars paying patients to induce them to use services billed to Medicare or Medicaid, on the theory that such payments drive unnecessary care and inflate costs.

The federal government should never have gotten involved with Healthcare, and ever since it did, there have been countless incentives for fraud.

"It is theft from programs that vulnerable people depend on," said Scott J. Lampert, who is the deputy inspector general for investigations at the Department of Health and Human Services. And James C. Barnacle, head of the FBI New York field office, stated, "New Yorkers deserve to know their hard-earned tax dollars are funding legitimate medical care."

Lee is set to receive his sentence in March 2027 and could potentially be facing up to 30 years in jail altogether, because conspiracy to commit money laundering has a maximum sentence of 20 years and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud has a maximum sentence of 10 years. As noted above, Lee pleaded guilty to both charges.

[HNGN:] The $127 million figure covers the whole scheme as prosecutors describe it, including the pharmacy billing, and not only the claims tied to the day care centers. When agents executed a search warrant at Happy Life, they recovered more than $100,000 in cash, and authorities seized about $900,000 in what prosecutors described as fraud proceeds held in bank accounts. The department has not said how much Lee personally received, and the charging documents refer to co-conspirators without all of them being publicly identified.

These two centers managed to steal more money than most of us will ever see across our lifetimes. And yet we are still supposed to pay taxes to keep funding programs that fraudsters constantly exploit.