Russian Warplanes Trigger Air Raid Alert On South Korean Island, Then Officials Blame The Wrong Country

South Korea briefly sounded an air raid alert on Ulleung Island early Tuesday after several Russian military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea and flew toward the island, telling its roughly 9,000 residents to take shelter underground or inside buildings.

BREAKING: South Korea briefly issues air raid warning after detecting a suspected Russian aircraft, ordering 9,000 residents of Ulleung Island to seek underground shelter. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 24, 2026

The Interior and Safety Ministry sent the alert, with sirens and emergency texts, at about 7:52 a.m. local time on a decision by the Air Force Operations Command, and lifted it at about 7:55 a.m., according to Nocut News. Its first text described a flying object presumed to be Russian that had violated South Korean airspace, SBS reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said otherwise: the Russian planes never crossed into South Korean airspace. The military said it detected them before they entered the KADIZ and sent up Air Force fighters, including F-15Ks, to take tactical measures, after which the aircraft left the zone.

"The Russian aircraft flew very close to our airspace, but moved away toward the East Sea following our military measures," a military official told the Korea Herald.

At 7:58 a.m., the North Gyeongsang provincial government sent residents a message saying an aircraft believed to be North Korean had left the danger zone.

The province later said its officials had used a standard training template that referred to a presumed North Korean aircraft and changed only the time before sending it.

A correction confirming the planes were Russian went out about 40 minutes later, JoongAng Daily reported, by which time early reports had a North Korean plane violating South Korean airspace.

Sirens sounded in some parts of the island, but strong winds kept many residents from hearing them, according to SBS. Ulleung County Mayor Nam Han-kwon, who was on the mainland on official business, said through his officials: "We are closely monitoring the exact nature of the situation."

It was the second time in a week that Russian military aircraft pushed into the KADIZ. Several Russian planes briefly entered the zone on Nov. 17, and South Korea scrambled fighter jets then too. A security alert for civilians over foreign military aircraft in the KADIZ is unusual, Nocut News noted.

The closest call came in July 2019, when a Russian plane flying with a joint Russian-Chinese bomber patrol crossed into South Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets, which Japan also claims. As we reported at the time, South Korean jets fired hundreds of warning shots, and Seoul said Russia's military attache conveyed Moscow's "deep regret" over a plane that had strayed from its flight plan.