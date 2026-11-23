Solid 2Y Auction Stops Through As Foreign Demand Rises

In a day that will almost literally explode if there was any more market-moving news, it's probably a good thing that today's 2Y coupon auction (recall we have a truncated scheduled due to Thanksgiving day), was a non-event.

The auction priced at a high yield of 4.700%, practically unchanged from 4.708% last month, and stopped through the When Issued 4.703% by 0.3bps, a mirror image of last month's 0.3bps tail.

The bid to cover was 2.649, up from 2.589 and the highest since July; it was also modestly above the recent six-auction average of 2.627%.

The internals were also solid, with Indirects taking just over half of he auction, or 51.5%, an improvement from October when the Indirect award was just 45.7%, the lowest since 2021. Nonetheless, it did print below the recent average of 5.65% so certainly room for improvement there. And with Directs awarded 38.1%, down from 41.3% in October (but above the six-auction average of 32.0%), Dealers were left holdings 10.4%, the lowest since July.

Overall, a solid, if generally average, auction which was good for market pundits and commentators as any more market-moving news may have led to an explosion in today's news firehose.