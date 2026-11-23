"Thoughts And Prayers": Jensen's Return Wipes Out 3x Short Nvidia ETP In Seconds, A Volmageddon Flashback

Somewhere in Europe, someone was short Jensen Huang at 3x leverage over the weekend.

That someone is having a very bad Monday. When Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as CEO "effective immediately" just before 9am ET, NVDA ripped as much as 34% (adding $1.1 trillion in market cap), Nasdaq futures were halted, and the Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia ETP listed in London, Frankfurt and Milan did what a -3x product must do when its underlying moves +30% in one gap: it evaporated.

HE'S BAAAAAACK



*NVIDIA BOARD REINSTATES JENSEN HUANG AS PRESIDENT, CEO & BOARD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 23, 2026

Bloomberg Intelligence's ETF guru Eric Balchunas was first to flag the carnage (h/t Todd Sohn), posting the London GBP line frozen with an exchange message that may well end up as the epitaph for an entire product category: "Automatic suspension: breach of tolerance level."

Wipeout: The -3x Nvidia ETP in Europe on Jensen returning news. “Automatic suspension: breach of tolerance level” thoughts and prayers. ht @Todd_Sohn — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 23, 2026

An hour later, he had the number for the USD line (NV3S), and the comparison every vol trader over 30 was already thinking about:

There's another -3x Nvidia ETF in Europe and it went down -91% in seconds..



The infamous $XIV (RIP) was -92% in one day but i believe it took a little longer to get there. Either way, a historical evaporation of an ETP. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 23, 2026

The Bloomberg screen in Balchunas's post shows NV3S at $0.30, down 91.37% on the day, from Friday's $3.475. Xetra's euro line (NVIS) told the same story, trading as low as €0.39 against a €3.17 prior close, roughly -88%.

From "Best Trade Of November" To $0.30 In One Headline

What makes the wipeout so brutal is the trip up. The ETP was the perfect vehicle for the "Nvidia without Jensen" trade, and for two weeks it worked beautifully: the product rallied 22% on Nov 9, the day after the board launched its probe into reports Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, another 20% on Nov 12 when Huang resigned and the stock plunged, and a final 37% on Friday as stocks closed out their worst week since Liberation Day.

All told, from $1.75 on Nov 9 to $3.48 on Friday: the price nearly doubled in two weeks, which is exactly when the latecomers pile in.

Then Trump posted "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang" on Sunday night, and some 11 hours later the board (which had said less than a week ago it "does not intend to reinstate" him) did just that, citing "input from senior levels of the United States government." Two weeks of gains gone in roughly the time it takes to read the press release, with another 91% on top for anyone who bought Friday's close.

Or as one wit put it in Balchunas's replies: "someone was sitting in that -3x all weekend." Another simply wrote "Taleb's Turkey." Hard to argue with either.

Why It Went To (Almost) Zero: Gap Risk Meets Daily Reset

The math is not complicated, which is precisely the problem. A -3x daily product loses 3% for every 1% the underlying rises. NVDA up ~30% times -3 is -90%; at the stock's 34% peak the theoretical loss was more like -100%, which is why issuers build in circuit breakers.

Leverage Shares does have one: an intraday rebalance "airbag" that, per the issuer, triggers when the underlying moves 16.67% and is "designed to cushion the largest intra-day moves." The problem is that an airbag needs a road to deploy on. Nvidia gapped 24% within minutes of the 8:56am ET headline, in premarket, while the European lines were live and NVDA's own liquidity was a fraction of the regular session. There was nothing to rebalance into until the damage was done.

The issuer's own FAQ warns that a move of roughly one-third in a day could wipe out the investment. Monday came within a few percent of testing that.

And the scale, in fairness, is small. As of last Thursday's NAV the product had about $3.5 million in assets, short some 72,731 NVDA shares (roughly $10.6 million, i.e. the full 3x). Nobody is calling a systemic event; for a few hundred (thousand?) European retail accounts, however, it might as well have been.

RIP XIV: How Volmageddon Played Out

Which brings us to Balchunas's comparison, and the precedent nobody in the leveraged-ETP business likes to bring up.

On Feb 5, 2018, the VIX spiked 115.6%, from 17.31 to 37.32, the biggest one-day jump in its history. Credit Suisse's VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN, aka XIV, had roughly $1.9 billion in assets the Friday before. It had to rebalance into the close, which meant buying VIX futures into the spike (we noted at the time that there was anywhere from ~$125mm to $200mm of vega to buy on the close from XIV and SVXY), which pushed vol higher, which made the hole deeper. Reflexivity at its finest.

By the evening, the indicative value had collapsed from $108.36 to $4.22, down 96%. Since that was below the 20%-of-prior-value threshold in the prospectus, an "acceleration event" had occurred, and the next morning Credit Suisse "terminated" XIV. The prospectus had warned all along that "the long term expected value of your ETNs is zero." As it turned out, the long term was about 7 years.

Our take that morning still holds up:

Retail investors who bought bitcoin before November are all in the money



Retail investors who bought XIV at any time ever, are all wiped out — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 6, 2018

Same Movie, Different Villain

The parallels are striking:

A crowded, one-way bet that had paid off handsomely. XIV was the darling of 2017's "short vol is free money" crowd; the -3x Nvidia ETP nearly doubled in two weeks on the "Nvidia without Jensen" trade.

XIV was the darling of 2017's "short vol is free money" crowd; the -3x Nvidia ETP nearly doubled in two weeks on the "Nvidia without Jensen" trade. A daily-reset structure that cannot survive a gap. Both products were built for incremental moves and both met a discontinuity: an after-hours VIX settlement in 2018, a premarket headline in 2026.

Both products were built for incremental moves and both met a discontinuity: an after-hours VIX settlement in 2018, a premarket headline in 2026. A circuit breaker that only triggers after the damage is done. XIV's 80% acceleration clause and Europe's "breach of tolerance level" suspension both froze holders after the loss.

The differences matter too. XIV was a $1.9 billion product whose rebalancing flows moved the entire market; the Nvidia ETP was a $3.5 million rounding error that moved nothing. And XIV died from its own feedback loop, while today's casualty died from a single headline, one with, as Goldman's Rich Privorotsky put it before the open, the Trump put written all over it.

Short The President's Favorite CEO At 3x Leverage? Bold

The broader lesson is one we have covered just last week: nearly 90% of trading in single-stock leveraged ETFs comes from individual investors, and issuers keep launching new funds faster than they close old ones. Meanwhile, retail poured a record amount into levered ETFs during this month's selloff, and McElligott estimated $26.5BN of levered ETF buying into the close on Nov 11, one of the highest ever, with semis accounting for $14.9BN. The plumbing is getting bigger; the gaps are getting wider.

The difference this time is that the gap risk came with a political catalyst attached. When the White House openly lobbies a company's board, and gets its way within 11 hours, any single-stock leveraged bet against that company is really a bet against the administration. Running that bet at 3x over a weekend, after the President had just posted his view on a Sunday night, takes a special kind of courage.

Which is also our take on what comes next: Monday was a squeeze in a market where hedge fund nets sat at 1st-percentile lows and shorting was the heaviest since April 2025, so the next leveraged casualty is just as likely to be on the long side if neocloud credit doesn't confirm Nvidia's rip. Then again, as Balchunas noted, XIV at least "took a little longer to get there."

Progress.