Trump Demands Nvidia Rehire Jensen Huang, Hours After NYT Ties His Mistress To China's Spy Agency

President Trump called on Nvidia's board Sunday night to rehire Jensen Huang as chief executive, a little over two hours after the New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence had tracked the woman at the center of Huang's downfall in contact with China's top spy agency during their affair.

"I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 9:54 p.m. ET. It is his most direct push yet for a comeback the board has already ruled out.

The Times, citing people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters, said Alice Huang was in touch with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until this fall, overlapping with her relationship with Huang. The former Megaspeed executive's Singapore company was once a major Nvidia customer, and U.S. authorities have investigated it since 2024 over suspected smuggling of Nvidia's AI chips into China.

Alice Huang, the woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal, was in touch with China's top spy agency during her affair with Jensen Huang, according to people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters. https://t.co/xOOJCkbmMW — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2026

The paper also reported that U.S. agencies have evidence that Kang Wei, her business partner who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same ministry.

The administration still says it hasn't reached a verdict on whether she spied. Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month the Justice Department had not concluded she was a Chinese spy, and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN on Sunday that "this is a matter under investigation." Beijing has denied the spy claims outright.

Just before the Times story landed, Charles Gasparino reported that Huang and his supporters believe their best shot at winning back the board is getting the Trump administration to cast doubt on Alice Huang's status as a national security risk, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Scoop: @JensenHuang and his supporters believe they will have a significant chance to convince the @nvidia board and have him return to the company if they can get the Trump Administration to cast doubt on Alice Huang's status as a national security risk, according to one person... — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 23, 2026

Trump has already been chipping away at that case: on Nov. 16 he said he "would not mind" seeing Huang return, and in a Fox News interview that aired Wednesday he waved off the spy angle entirely: "It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy."

On Friday, Trump said Huang "made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person," and compared him to Elon Musk, whom he said he protected in his first term: "And we have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them."

"I think the company if they were smart they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work," he said.

President Trump defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying the U.S. must protect its brightest innovators and pointing to Elon Musk as an example. "We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them," he said. pic.twitter.com/w6pOdVFdLk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2026

On Nvidia's Nov. 17 earnings call, chairman Harvey Jones said the board "unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," and it is searching for a permanent replacement while longtime CFO Colette Kress serves as interim chief. Huang, who resigned on Nov. 12, has said he would come back if asked.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who a week ago told the board to look outside the company for a new CEO, declined on Sunday to rule out Huang's return and called the spy angle "kind of a canard," while still demanding answers on Nvidia's chip sales to China.

Polymarket put the odds of Huang being Nvidia's next CEO at just 17% within 40 minutes of Trump's post.

That puts the president squarely behind the Huang camp's play, hours after the Times described the very intelligence reports it needs him to discount.