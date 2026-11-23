Trump Says US Will Catch China On Rare Earth Mineral Production In 10 Months

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States could catch up with China in rare earth supplies within 10 months, but industry experts argue that decades of Chinese dominance make such a timeline highly improbable, according to the South China Morning Post.

Speaking at the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila last week, Trump said US rare earth production had reached unprecedented levels and predicted that Washington would soon secure all the supplies it needs. Analysts, however, described his remarks as political posturing rather than a realistic industrial target.

SCMP writes that China remains the dominant force in rare earth processing and manufacturing, having spent more than two decades developing an integrated supply chain. Despite a 12% increase in US mine production to approximately 51,000 metric tonnes in 2025, America still relies heavily on Chinese imports, particularly for processed materials and heavy rare earths essential to defense technologies.

Jack Lifton of the Critical Minerals Institute argued that the US would struggle to match China's capabilities even within a decade, citing insufficient processing infrastructure, limited downstream manufacturing and inconsistent long-term industrial policies.

David Abraham of Materium Strata similarly warned that expanding mining alone would not guarantee supply security. Without adequate domestic manufacturing capacity and reliable demand from industries such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, increased production would have limited impact.

Rare earths remain a major source of tension between Washington and Beijing. China's export restrictions have disrupted global manufacturers, while shipments to the US have remained below Washington's expectations despite a temporary trade agreement.

The Trump administration has committed billions of dollars to mining investments and pursued partnerships with allies, including a US$20 billion Quad critical minerals initiative, to diversify supply chains. However, analysts caution that US tariffs on trading partners could undermine these efforts.

Experts conclude that reducing US dependence on China will require sustained investment, stronger international cooperation and years of industrial development, not merely higher mining output or an accelerated political timetable.