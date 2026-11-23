Trump Torts: Will Defamation Law Be One Of Trump's Most Lasting Legacies?

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

Below is my column in The Hill on a couple of wins for President Donald Trump in defamation cases last week. While Trump's legacy in various areas is still emerging, his impact on defamation law - in both wins and losses - is likely to shape aspects of defamation law for years to come. Either way the appeals go in these two cases, the impact is likely to be significant for torts law.

Here is the column:

In his final two years in office, President Trump will likely focus on what legacy he will leave in 2029, from the economy to foreign relations to immigration. But one area where he will leave a lasting mark is that of defamation litigation.

Although Trump has been hostile to the core standards of defamation, he has brought an unusually large number of cases as a sitting president and has also lost a costly defamation case (which he just appealed to the Supreme Court for the second time). He has also secured settlements and corrections.

Now, on the eve of ABC reportedly suspending reporters responsible for an alleged hit piece against his family, Trump has landed two significant wins against The New York Times and the BBC in seeking trials over allegedly defamatory statements. Both could set important precedents for future cases if upheld on appeal.

In Florida, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday allowed the majority of counts against The New York Times to go to trial over reporting that suggested Trump had committed criminal acts. The identity of the defendant holds particular significance, since the Times was the media party in the historic decision New York Times v. Sullivan. Indeed, the "actual malice" standard from that case has drawn Trump's ire in the past.

Over 50 years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that public officials (and later "public figures") are subject to a higher burden in proving defamation, to allow for greater breathing space for political speech under the First Amendment. Under this standard, an official must show that the publication had actual knowledge of the falsity of its defamatory statement or displayed a reckless disregard as to whether it was true.

In Trump v. New York Times, Trump is suing the Times for $15 billion. The case raises an important question about what constitutes a "reckless disregard" when a newspaper cites "experts" for a statement.

In green-lighting four of the seven original claims, Merryday will require the Times to answer allegations that Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner defamed the President in their article titled "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." He noted that the article raised possible complex tax fraud and money laundering allegations without a formal legal opinion or forensic auditing.

Merryday questioned the paper's reliance on the three cited experts: Lee-Ford Tritt, Associate Dean and Law Professor at the University of Florida; Adam S. Kaufmann, the former chief of investigations for the Manhattan district attorney's office; and Mitchell Gans, a tax law professor at Hofstra University. Kaufmann declared that the controversy "smells like a crime," and Tritt that "highly suspicious" actions might constitute criminal tax fraud.

The court rejected the use of experts to meet the burden when they allegedly lacked a solid evidentiary foundation for the article's factual claims or insinuations. The court chastised the publication of the "superficial characterization" that "someone else has committed a crime of ... complex nature" without a "thorough examination of pertinent facts."

The Times reporters, he added, "know that they don't know, but they are undeterred." Thus, the article could constitute "the purposeful avoidance of the truth, a knowing failure that remains actionable, even after Times v. Sullivan."

Trump also prevailed before Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida in the separate Trump v. BBC case. In that case, he is suing the British media outlet for splicing together two lines from a Trump speech that created a misleading meaning for viewers, suggesting that Trump had incited supporters to riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The segment involved an act that is anathema to ethical journalists - cutting lines from different parts of a tape and then joining them, as if they were continuous. Even the BBC's own journalists admitted that what they had done in the segment violated the most basic ethical standards taught in journalism schools.

The case stems from a documentary that aired just a week before the 2024 election, titled "Trump: A Second Chance." The piece featured this 12-second segment from Trump's January 6, 2021 speech: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

But those two lines were actually uttered 55 minutes apart from one another. Not only that, but Trump also expressly told his followers to go to the Hill "peacefully" to let their voices be heard.

The BBC, by splicing together those two lines, effectively put an entirely new statement into Trump's mouth. What was actually said differed significantly from what aired. First, Trump declared: "Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we're going to walk down and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down, we're going to walk down. Anyone you want but I think right here, we're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them."

Fifty-five minutes later, Trump stated: "[B]ut I said 'Something's wrong here, Something's really wrong, can't have happened.' And we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Notably, less than a minute later, Trump told his supporters to remain peaceful: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

In this case, Judge Jeffrey Kuntz found that the BBC recognized its violation of journalistic ethics but still actively sought to guarantee that the misleading segment would be heard before the election.

And the court also found sufficient evidence of actual malice to proceed. "Editing is often required," Kuntz wrote. "However, given the time disparity between the two statements, the distance itself tends toward a plausible inference that BBC knew or should have known that the segment they were creating would not and could not have been a truthful statement. This was not trimming around the edges but creating something different than what was stated in the speech. BBC also had the entire speech available to them for nearly three years by the time of the documentary."

Once again, it is very difficult for public officials and public figures to prevail under the "actual malice" standard. But although Trump has lost other cases against such outlets as the Wall Street Journal and CNN, these cases represent substantial wins. I previously wrote that Trump was mistaken in calling for a legislative change to the New York Times v. Sullivan standard, which is constitutionally based and not subject to legislative change. But he may now be close to achieving a meaningful clarification of the underlying standards governing the media.

If these rulings are upheld - and especially if he wins either case on the merits - he could win, in his own words, "bigly" in the area of defamation.

Jonathan Turley is the best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution." He teaches torts and defamation. Turley previously worked as BBC's legal analyst.