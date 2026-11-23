Trump's State Department Lines Up $1 Million To Document Violence Against Afrikaners

The State Department is preparing to hand nearly $1 million to AfriForum, the Afrikaner civil rights group that has spent years cataloguing South Africa's farm attacks, to build what the department's funding notice calls "a comprehensive record of violence affecting Afrikaner and other South African minority populations." AfriForum is the expected recipient, ProPublica reported on Nov. 5, citing multiple sources familiar with the funding.

The money is a single cooperative agreement of $986,500 from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, posted on Aug. 6 with applications due Sept. 3, according to the grant listing. The project would "document hateful rhetoric and violent acts against minority communities, assess access to justice and law enforcement protection," and recommend "how to improve the law enforcement situation to ensure equal protection." It would run 15 to 18 months and is paid for out of the bureau's fiscal 2025 Democracy Fund.

AfriForum told ProPublica that "our understanding is that the allocation has not yet been finalised" and said it would make a public announcement if the money comes through. A senior State Department official said the administration has been "clear about its concern about the abhorrent race-based discrimination and violence in South Africa," adding that "human rights protections do not depend on a person's income or ethnicity."

The funding notice also gives Washington a hand in what the research says. Under the cooperative agreement, "DRL will advise, review, and approve all written materials," including "publications, reports, social media and communication content," before they are used or released. The notice says those terms will be negotiated with the winner before the award is issued.

The recipient must also put at least 20% of the budget toward psychosocial support for survivors of violent attacks, hire a conflict sensitivity adviser with at least 15 years of experience, and take part in events run by the South African Human Rights Commission.

In July, ProPublica reported that bureau staff had been told to start awarding the money to Lex Libertas, a small group founded last year by former AfriForum executive Ernst Roets, the man behind a campaign to plant 3,000 white crosses on the National Mall. After that report, and objections from Democrats in Congress, the department opened the money to an open call.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told ProPublica that "the Trump Administration proceeded with funding fringe right-wing causes internationally despite objections from Congress."

AfriForum, founded 20 years ago, claims some 300,000 members and bills itself as South Africa's biggest civil rights organization. It runs neighborhood and farm watches and systems for reporting potholes and broken traffic lights, and has published annual reports on crimes against farming communities, a focus it has kept since at least 2009. It says it disagrees with Trump's "white genocide" claim, but that the South African government is targeting Afrikaners.

The administration's man in Pretoria has already given it his stamp of approval. US Ambassador L. Brent Bozell III toured the group's headquarters on Sept. 23 and said "they are doing a terrific job. But they need help."

Today I visited AfriForum's headquarters to see firsthand its community safety operations and neighborhood and farm-watch programs. They are doing a terrific job.



But they need help. Our ask was for the South African government to designate rural crime a priority and back up... pic.twitter.com/Hq895tW71K — U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa (@USAmbRSA) September 23, 2026

David Jandura, a former Africa portfolio manager in the human rights bureau, told ProPublica "it's offensive to provide funding solely to this one group" after the administration cut off programs in countries facing documented crises. Two scholars of foreign aid, David Campbell and Susan Appe, wrote in The Conversation on Friday that backing AfriForum would be "a radical departure" from the groups the US has funded in the past.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government calls the white genocide narrative false, and its foreign ministry says farm murders are a small share of the country's killings. The State Department's notice sees it differently: minority communities face "lack of policing resources, discriminatory government policies, and violent rhetoric." As we reported last week, one white farmer recounted attackers putting his testicles in bolt cutters during a raid that left his wife scarred.

The grant is the latest piece of a policy that began with Trump's February 2025 executive order cutting aid to South Africa and offering Afrikaners refugee status. The first group left for the US that May; more than 16,000 white South Africans have been admitted since, Axios reported last month, while nearly all other refugee admissions were halted.

Officials have told Congress they plan to admit 17,500 refugees in fiscal 2027, mostly Afrikaners. If AfriForum gets the money on the notice's terms, the record it builds on violence against them would go out only after the State Department signs off on it.